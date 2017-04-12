Main Street Community Center to host "Coffee with Katie" event Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE – State Representative Katie Stuart and Main Street Community Center invite you to “Coffee with Katie” on Tuesday, April 18th from 10:00-11:00am at the Center, 1003 North Main Street, Edwardsville. Join Representative Stuart for a cup of coffee and conversation about state and local issues that matter to you. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, please contact the Center at info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300. Article continues after sponsor message Main Street Community Center, located at 1003 N. Main Street, has been serving the greater Edwardsville area since 1974. The Center is committed to providing a broad range of group and individual activities and services that respond to the needs and interests of individuals spanning several generations, including older adults, families, caregivers, and other members of the community. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending