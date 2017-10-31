EDWARDSVILLE – Main Street Community Center is pleased to announce two holiday day trips. The Center will offer a trip to visit the Missouri Botanical Garden Glow from 4:00pm to 9:30pm on Wednesday, November 29.

The trip will include a plated pasta dinner at LoRusso’s with salad and dessert. The $90 fee includes motor coach transportation, dinner, ticket to the Garden Glow and all tips. Reservation deadline for the Garden Glow trip is November 8.

The Center is also presenting a fabulous holiday day trip to the St. Louis Symphony. The trip takes place Friday, December 15 from 9:00am to 8:30pm. The cost for this trip is $140 per person and includes motor coach transportation, a guided tour of the National Blues Museum (music), boxed lunch from Sugarfire Smokehouse BBQ, tickets to the St. Louis Symphony Christmas Celebration, dinner, shopping, and the wreath and Way of Lights displays at Our Lady of the Snows Shrine restaurant.

The reservation deadline for the symphony trip is November 15. Interested parties should contact the Community Center: info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300.