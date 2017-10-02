TRANSPORTATION PROGRAMS

Community Center Offers Door-to-Door Transportation

for Seniors 60+ and Disabled Adults

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center offers Door-to-Door Transportation for seniors (60+) and disabled adults. Local rides are provided to Edwardsville residents to Center activities, medical appointments, pharmacies, grocery stores, beauty shops/barber shops, shopping centers, government offices, volunteer and paid work locations and much more. Riders must be 60+ years of age or disabled, including part-time disability due to an injury or surgery. Rides are scheduled by appointments and offered Monday through Friday from 8:00am – 3:00pm. There are no required bus fees to ride, only a suggested donation of $1.00/one-way ride. Contact the Center for questions or to get registered as a rider: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.



NUTRITION PROGRAMS

Fresh Home-Delivered Meals for Seniors & Disabled Adults

Edwardsville & Glen Carbon Residents

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center has been serving home-delivered meals to residents of Edwardsville and Glen Carbon for over 35 years. Fresh meals are prepared daily by a certified local caterer and delivered by trained, caring volunteers who provide a check-in with clients Monday-Friday. Cost is $4.00/day and billed monthly. A refundable deposit of $75 is due at registration. To find out more about home-delivered meals, please contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Fresh Congregate Meals for Seniors & Disabled Adults

Tuesdays & Fridays



Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center serves congregate meals two days a week: Tuesdays and Fridays from 11:00am-12:30pm. Cost is $5.00/meal and includes iced tea or coffee. Friends Discount Members receive a discounted price of $4.00/meal. Advance reservations are required by contacting the Center by 12 noon the day before. To get registered for the congregate meal program, contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

New FREE Food Program for Area Seniors Who Qualify

October Enrollment - by Appointment Only

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center and the St. Louis Area Foodbank are partnering to bring the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) Senior Assistance Program to our area! If you or someone you know meets the following qualifications, they can receive a monthly box of nonperishable foods to supplement their diet:

60+ years of age

Monthly income of $1,307 or below

Resident of Madison or St. Clair County

Please note: We have enrolled the maximum number of clients we can assist at this time. However, we are taking applications for the waiting list until more boxes become available.

Enrollment is scheduled for October 19th from 10:00am-12:00pm at Main Street Community Center. Please contact the Center to schedule an appointment: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

INFORMATION & ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS

NEW! Ameren Warm Neighbors Cool Friends Program

Friday, October 6th 10:00am-12:00pm



Edwardsville, IL – A representative for the Ameren Warm Neighbors Cool Friends program will be at the Community Center to accept applications for bill payment assistance. Applicants must be 66+ years of age and must be active Ameren customers with no bill over $750 and no disconnect notice. Applicants must bring a driver’s license or photo ID, a copy of their current Ameren Illinois utility bill, and proof of income to their appointment or they will not be permitted to apply. Appointments are required; to reserve a time contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Benefit Access Program Assistance

Wednesday, October 4th 1:00-3:00pm



Edwardsville, IL – A representative from the Edwardsville Township Office will be at the Community Center to assist with License Plate Discount (Benefit Access: “Circuit Breaker”) . No appointment required; walk-ins welcome on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 from 1:00pm-3:00pm. For questions, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Program) Counselor

at the Community Center

Wednesday, October 4th 1:00-3:00pm



Edwardsville, IL – Do you have questions about your Medicare plan? Main Street Community Center, in partnership with Edwardsville Township, is offering a helpful service for area seniors. A SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Program) Counselor will be at the Community Center on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 from 1:00pm-3:00 pm. No appointments are required; walk-in only. For questions contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program) Counselor

at the Community Center

Wednesday, October 11th 1:00-3:00pm



Edwardsville, IL –Main Street Community Center, in partnership with Edwardsville Township, is offering a free assistance program to provide a one-time benefit to eligible households to be used for energy bills. A LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program) Counselor will be at the Community Center on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 from 1:00pm-3:00 pm. By appointment only. For questions contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Paralegal Services Available for Seniors (60+) at the Community Center

Wednesday, October 25th 1:00-3:00pm

Edwardsville, IL – Need a Power of Attorney, DNR Directive or updated will? Make an appointment with the Paralegal at Main Street Community Center on Wednesday, October 25 from 1:00pm-3:00pm. To reserve your time, contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. Thank you to Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation for providing this important service.

Rules of the Road

Thursday, October 26th 1:00-3:00pm

Edwardsville, IL—Main Street Community Center is offering a review of the Illinois Rules of the Road on Thursday, October 26 from 1:00-3:00pm. This is a FREE program. To register contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

AARP Smart Driver Course

October 17th-18th 12:00-4:00pm

Edwardsville, IL –AARP will present their Smart Driver course (formerly known as 55 Alive) at Main Street Community Center October 17-18, 2017 from 12:00-4:00 pm each day. Smart Driver is a two-day course that assists students with effective safe driving practices, Illinois state laws and traffic rules, proper vehicle maintenance. Course completion may qualify you for a discount through your insurance company. The price of the course is $15 for AARP members (bring your card) and $20 for all others. Cash or checks payable to AARP will be accepted. To register contact the Center: 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

HEALTH SCREENING PROGRAMS

MSCC Hosts Blood Pressure Checks

Thursday, October 5th and Tuesday, October 17th



Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center will host FREE blood pressure checks on Thursday, October 5 from 11:00am – 12:00pm and Tuesday, October 17 from 11:00am – 12:00 pm. Stop in to have your pressure checked for FREE! No registration required. No age requirement – walk-in only.

Senior Health Screenings at Edwardsville Library

Friday, November 10th

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center is proud to partner with Anderson Hospital, Edwardsville Public Library and Glen Carbon Centennial Library to provide FREE health screenings to seniors (60+) throughout 2017. Screenings are scheduled for November 10, 2017 from 10:00am-12:00pm at the Edwardsville Public Library. To schedule an appointment, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

EDUCATION PROGRAMS



Dine and Discover (Formerly Lunch & Learn)

Wednesday, October 4th 11:00am – 1:00pm

Edwardsville, IL –The Center is pleased to host The Main Street Boutique Fashion Show presented by Boutique volunteer, Gina NcNabnay. The program is $5.00 and includes a catered lunch, FREE for Friends Discount Members. Please contact the Center in advance with any special dietary needs. RSVP by Monday, October 2. Space is limited and payment is required at time of registration. Sign-up at the Center; email info@mainstcc.org or call (618) 656-0300 for more information.

Public Health Care Fair - NAACP

2:00pm to 4:00pm Saturday, October 14

Edwardsville, IL – The Edwardsville NAACP is sponsoring a Public Health Care Fair on Saturday, October 14 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at Main Street Community Center. The program will present and discuss health care, prevention, early diagnosis, and treatment of many common diseases that affect us and our loved ones. A panel of recognized health care professional will be available to discuss these common problems and answer any questions you may have. This program is FREE and open to the public. Seating is limited, if you’re interested in participating contact Donnie Howard at (618) 659-0948 or the Community Center at (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org to make a reservation.

Alzheimer’s & Dementia Classes and Information Meetings

6:00-7:00pm First Tuesdays October through April

Edwardsville, IL –Main Street Community Center is pleased to be partnering with Cedarhurst Memory Care, Ruth’s House, and the Alzheimer’s Association to provide monthly classes and informational meetings on Alzheimer’s and dementia. Sessions are FREE and open to the public. If you’re interested in participating contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Now Accepting Volunteers for the Intergenerational Pen Pal Program

2017-2018 School Year

Edwardsville, IL –Main Street Community Center is pleased to be partnering once again with a 4th Grade Class at Cassens Elementary School for the 2017-18 Pen Pal Program! Pen pals are asked to write (or type) 4-5 letters throughout the school year. Letters are distributed to and from the students through Community Center staff and Program Volunteer Carol Peterson. Senior Pals should be 55+ years of age, complete a Volunteer Form and a criminal background check. Pals will have a “Cookies and Milk” reception at the end of the school year where they can meet their pal, do crafts, and play games together. If you’re interested in participating contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Art Exhibits at Community Center

Feature Local Artists

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center has an art gallery where local artists’ work is featured throughout the year. Exhibits rotate every 6-8 weeks. Stop by to view the exhibit anytime Monday-Friday from 8:00am-3:00pm: 1003 North Main Street., Edwardsville, IL.

Afternoon Book Club Meeting

Thursday, October 12th at 1:00pm

Edwardsville, IL— The Daytime Book Club meets at the Main Street Community Center on the 2nd Thursday of each month at 1:00pm. On Thursday, October 12, the group will discuss AMan Called Ove by Fredrik Backman. The book club welcomes all. Cost is $1/FREE to members of the Friends Discount Program. The November book selection will be announced at the meeting.

Evening Book Club Meeting

Wednesday, October 18th at 7:00pm



Edwardsville, IL — Join the Main Street Community Center’s evening book club on the 3rd Wednesday of each month at 7:00pm. On September 20th the group will discuss The Summer that Melted Everything by Tiffany McDaniel. The book club is open to all. Cost is $1/FREE to Members of the Friends Discount Program. The November book selection will be announced at the meeting.

Write Your Own Story

Thursdays at 9:30am

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center is pleased to work with local author and Center volunteer Pat Hughes to provide this interactive weekly class that works on recording personal memories in the form of stories or essays. Writing materials and prompts are provided weekly. One time cost of $15 for the binder and $3.00/week drop in fee. Friends Discount members pay only $2.00/class. For more information on this great class, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

RECREATION PROGRAMS

New! Main Street Community Center Announces Two Holiday Day Trips

November 29 and December 15

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center is pleased to announce two holiday day trips. The Center will offer a trip to visit the Missouri Botanical Garden Glow from 4:00pm to 9:30pm on Wednesday, November 29. The trip will include a plated pasta dinner at LoRusso’s with salad and dessert. The $90 fee includes motor coach transportation, dinner, ticket to the Garden Glow and all tips. Reservation deadline for the Garden Glow trip is November 8.

The Center is also presenting a fabulous holiday day trip to the St. Louis Symphony. The trip takes place Friday, December 15 from 9:00am to 8:30pm. The cost for this trip is $140 per person and includes motor coach transportation, a guided tour of the National Blues Museum (music), boxed lunch from Sugarfire Smokehouse BBQ, tickets to the St. Louis Symphony Christmas Celebration, dinner, shopping, and the wreath and Way of Lights displays at Our Lady of the Snows Shrine restaurant. The reservation deadline for the symphony trip is November 15. Interested parties should contact the Community Center: info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300

Main Street Community Center Holiday Trip to Chicago

December 6-8, 2017

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center is offering a fabulous holiday motor coach trip to Chicago. The trip includes motor coach transportation, and 2 nights lodging at the Whitehall Hotel, a boutique hotel. Travelers will shop at Christkindlmarket Chicago, Michigan Avenue, State Street and The Promenade in Bolingbrook. The group will enjoy a four-course dinner at Petterino’s Restaurant, a ticket to see A Christmas Carol at the Goodman Theatre, a trip to Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, and lunch in the Walnut Room at Macy’s on State Street. Price is $599/person for double occupancy. Single rates available. Limited registration. Interested parties should contact the Community Center: info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300.

Main Street Community Center Culinary Experience

October 18, 2017 8:00am – 7:30pm

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center is offering a wonderful opportunity to see some of the culinary treasures St. Louis has to offer. The trip includes a tour at Chocolate, Chocolate, Chocolate; lunch at Favazza’s on the Hill; stops at DiGregorio’s Market, Herbaria, Missouri Baking Company; shopping at Penzeys Spices, Vom Fass, Kakao Chocolate, and The Wine and Cheese Place. We will end the day with dinner on your own at Hendel’s Market. The cost is $75 per person and includes all tips and motor coach transportation with space for coolers under the bus to store all your purchases! Reservation deadlines October 10, 2017. Interested parties should contact the Community Center: info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300.

Day Trip to Cardinal Hall of Fame & Museum

October 25

Edwardsville, IL – On October 25th, the Center is offering a day trip to the Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum. Departure for the day trip is 9:30am. The cost is $27 and includes motor coach transportation and admission to the museum. Lunch is on your own at Cardinal Nation Restaurant. Registration opens September 1st, fee must be paid at time of registration. Limited seating available. For more information about our Day Trips, please contact the Center at info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300.

Main Street Community Center Walking Club

October 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th, and 31st

Edwardsville, IL— Join your Main Street Community Center friends for Walking with Wanda in August:

Tuesday, October 3: 9:30-10:30am at Lewis & Clark CC Campus, Godrey*

Tuesday, October 10: 9:30-10:30am at Historic Leclaire Neighborhood, Edwardsville

Tuesday, October 17: 9:30-10:30am at Willoughby Heritage Fame, Collinsville

Tuesday, October 24: 9:30-10:30am at Watershed Nature Center, Edwardsville

Tuesday, October 31: 9:30-10:30am at Eden Village Campus, Glen Carbon

*Carpooling available – Meet at Main St Community Center at 8:45am.

This is a stroll, not a race. Walkers will enjoy a history lesson with each walk, learning about the location and its role in the community. In case of inclement weather (<40 degrees, >85 degrees, rain/sleet/snow/ice), walks will take place in the Eden Village Atrium, 400 S. Station Rd., Glen Carbon. Thank you to Wanda Todoroff from Eden Village for volunteering to lead this new program.

Spiritual Reality

First and Third Thursdays at 7:00pm

Edwardsville, IL— Learn how to live a happier life that reflects your individuality. Class is held the first and third Thursdays at Main Street Community Center at 7:00pm. No charge. For more information, please contact the Center at info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300.

Holiday Card & Tag Making Class

Wednesday, October 11 – RSVP Required

Edwardsville, IL— The Center is presenting a Stampin’ Up holiday card making class on Wednesday, October 11th from 1:00 – 3:00pm. Participant will make four (4) cards and three (3) tags while learning stamping tips and tricks! $10 fee is due with registration. For more information, please contact the Center at info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300.

Fall Scrapbook Crops

October 6, October 7, and November 4 – RSVP Required

Edwardsville, IL— Join us at Main Street Community Center for Fall scrapbook crops!

October 6, 11:00am – 9:00pm, $10.00 includes: space, wi-fi, and drinks. Bring a snack to share.

October 7, 9:00am to 9:00pm, $35.00 includes space, wi-fi, lunch, snacks, dinner, and dessert.

November 4, 9:00am to 9:00pm, $35.00 includes space, wi-fi, lunch, drinks, snacks, dinner, homemade desserts, and coffee bar.

Payment is due with registration. For more information, please contact the Center at info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300.

Dining with Friends

Wednesday, October 11 – Nori Sushi & Japanese Grill

Edwardsville, IL –Have dinner with friends from Main Street Community Center. On the second Wednesday of each month, participants will gather at a restaurant in the area for dinner. October’s dinner will be on the 11th at Nori Sushi & Japanese Grill at 5:30pm. Contact the Center at (618) 656-0300 or email info@mainstcc.org by Monday, October 9th if you would like to join the group. Center staff will make reservations. Diners will provide own transportation and pay for their own dinner.

Tai Chi

Wednesday Evenings 7-9pm



Edwardsville, IL – Tai Chi is offered at Main Street Community Center on Wednesday nights and beginners are welcome! Tai Chi movements are a practice in a slow, balanced, relaxed manner and are more physically challenging than they appear. Classes run in 17- week sessions for $100. Session start dates are the first Wednesday of May and September, but you may join in mid-session. If you have any questions, please contact instructor Terry Staebel at (618) 939-4731.

Square Dancing at MSCC

Tuesday Evenings 7-9pm



Edwardsville, IL – Get moving to the music at Main Street Community Center by square dancing! Intermediate level square dancing will be held on Tuesday, October 10th, 17th, and 24th from 7:00 – 9:00pm. Singles are welcome. Fees apply, see caller/leader. If you have questions, contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.



Stretch & Move Classes

Tuesday, Thursday and Friday – 8am



Edwardsville, IL – Flexibility and fitness are important as one ages! Join others at Main Street Community Center for low-impact, senior designed Stretch and Move exercise on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8:00-9:00am. The cost is $1 per class or FREE for members of the Friends Discount Program. Contact the Center with questions or for more information: info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300.

BUNCO

Wednesday, October 18th 1:00pm

Edwardsville, IL— Come out and play Bunco at the Community Center on the 3rd Wednesday of every month at 1:00pm. There will be prizes and giveaways. Beginners are welcome; it is an easy game to learn. Don’t miss this fun opportunity! Thank you to Mary Jo Smith of Hospice of Southern Illinois for sponsoring this event. For information, email info@mainstcc.org or call the Community Center at (618) 656-0300.

Do you like to play games/cards?

We have an activity at the Main Street Community Center for you!

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center offers a variety of games/cards.

Pinochle is played on Mondays and Thursdays from 12:00pm – 3:00pm

Bingo is played on Tuesdays and Fridays from 1:00pm – 3:00pm.

Duplicate Bridge is played on Wednesdays from 9:00am – 12:00pm.

Contract Bridge is played on the 2nd and 4th Fridays of the month from 12:00pm – 3:00pm.

Euchre is played on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month from 9:00am – 11:00am.

Bunco is played on the 3 rd Wednesday of the month from 1:00 – 2:00pm.

Wednesday of the month from 1:00 – 2:00pm. Pokeno is played the second Tuesday of the month from 1:00pm-2:00pm.

Puzzle Room is open Monday-Friday from 8:00am-4:00pm.

*Some game dates are changed if they conflict with a Center holiday.

All are welcome! To find out more about these activities, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Center Closures

Monday, October 9th – Columbus Day

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center will be closed Monday, October 9th in observance of Columbus Day. The Center will re-open Tuesday, October 10 at 8am.

Support MSCC with a Schnuck’s eScrip Card

Edwardsville, IL – Support Main Street Community Center every time you shop at Schnuck’s! eScrip cards are available by contacting the Center at (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org or by picking one up at your local Schnuck’s store. You can designate the Community Center to receive a percentage of your purchases every time you shop.

Support MSCC through Amazon Smile

Edwardsville, IL – Do you order items through Amazon? You can help the Community Center at no additional cost every time you place an order on qualified purchases! To learn more, go to smile.amazon.com and choose Main Street Community Center as your charity of choice. Then visit the smile.amazon.com site to make your purchases. If you are an Amazon Prime member, you still receive all of those benefits. It’s just an extra way to help the Community Center with purchases you already make. If you have questions or need additional information, please email info@mainstcc.org or call (618) 656-0300.

Sign Up to Receive the Main Street Community Center Newsletter

Printed and E-Versions Available



Edwardsville, IL – The monthly electronic newsletter of Main Street Community Center is FREE. Email info@mainstcc.org or call 656-0300 if you wish to subscribe and learn more about Community Center programs and activities. If you do not have access to the Internet, you may contact the Center to receive a copy via US Mail: (618) 656-0300.

Volunteers Needed at the Community Center

Call Today!



Edwardsville, IL – Are you looking for a rewarding volunteer opportunity? Main Street Community Center is in need of volunteers to help in the kitchen and with special events, to substitute at the reception desk, and to substitute for home-delivered meals delivery. For more information, please contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Main Street Community Center, located at 1003 N. Main Street, has been serving the greater Edwardsville area since 1974. The Center is committed to providing a broad range of group and individual activities and services that respond to the needs and interests of the community, focusing on those 50+.

