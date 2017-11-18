EDWARDSVILLE - Main Street Community Center received a generous contribution of $3,700 Thursday afternoon from Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon.

"They've supported our health screening program for several years, and they renewed that this year," Executive Director of Main Street Community Center Sara Berkbigler said. "For the past the couple years we've done monthly health screenings and last year we went to quarterly more comprehensive health screenings. This next year we'll stick with the quarterly comprehensive screenings."

The quarterly screenings are done at the Main Street Community Center, the Edwardsville and the Glen Carbon Library. This year, with help from the Junior Service Club's contribution, the community center will be able perform home screenings as well.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We're expanding it to people in their homes, who aren't able to get out," Berkbigler said. "We're hoping to go into at least 50 homes of home bound folks who we serve. It's hard for them get out and transportation is an issue. It also gives us an opportunity to visit with them in their home and assess if there are any other needs they have, that we can help them with."

Berkbigler said the support from the Junior Service Club is tremendous and helps the center in many ways.

"We're so grateful for their support," she added. "The Junior Service Club helps with many of our programs, but they've really taken on the health screening program as their own and we really appreciate it."

The Main Street Community Center will be hosting free blood pressure checks from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 21, and from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, November 27. They will also be hosting a Country Christmas Dance from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, November 29, at Stillwater Senior Living. The dance is free and will include entertainment from the Juke Box Trio. The center bus will be available for transportation and it's requested that those interested RSVP by Monday, November 27, by calling 618-656-0300 or emailing info@mainstcc.org

For more information on Main Street Community Center visit their website.

