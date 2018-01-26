EDWARDSVILLE – Main Street Community Center is pleased to announce a spring trip to Memphis, TN, April 24-27, 2018. Travelers will be treated to three days of southern hospitality as they enjoy a city tour, time on Beale Street, admission to the National Civil Rights Museum, visit to Graceland, view of the Duck March at The Peabody Motel, blues music, and delicious meals along the way, including famous barbeque!

Cost of the trip is $689 per person with double occupancy, including motor coach transportation, lodging, eight (8) meals, tours, tickets, and tips. Registration is open and will close on February 23. Don’t miss out on the fun - call today! Contact Sara at Main Street Community Center for more information at 618-656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Main Street Community Center, located at 1003 N. Main Street, has been serving the greater Edwardsville area since 1974. The Center is committed to providing a broad range of group and individual activities and services that respond to the needs and interests of the community, focusing on those 50+.

