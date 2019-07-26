Main Street Community Center in Glen Carbon Releases Upcoming Program Dates Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. NUTRITION PROGRAMS Learn About Local Food Programs for Seniors Tuesday, August 20th & September 17th Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center will be at the Glen Carbon Centennial Library on Tuesday, August 20th from 5:30 to 7:30 pm and Tuesday, September 17th, from 5:30-8:00pm to provide information about our food programs for seniors. Come and learn more about our Commodity Supplemental Food Program for seniors age 60+ with an income of $1,354 or less per month and the Home-Delivered Meal Program for seniors and disabled adults. Contact the Center for questions at (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. Glen Carbon Library is located at 198 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Farmer’s Market Vouchers Available Now Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center has partnered with Edwardsville Township to distribute farmer’s market vouchers to qualified seniors. If you are age 60+ and meet income requirements, you can receive $25 in vouchers redeemable for produce at local farmer’s markets and roadside stands. Contact the Center for more information at 618-656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. Apply in person. Main Street is located at 1003 N. Main St. and is open Monday–Friday, 8:00am-4:00pm. Fresh Home-Delivered Meals for Seniors & Disabled Adults

Edwardsville & Glen Carbon Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center has been serving home-delivered meals to residents of Edwardsville and Glen Carbon for over 40 years. Fresh meals are prepared by a certified local caterer and delivered by trained, caring volunteers who provide a check-in with clients mid-day Monday-Friday. Cost is $4.00/day and billed monthly. A refundable deposit of $75 is due at registration. To find out more about home-delivered meals, please contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. Fresh Congregate Meals for Seniors & Disabled Adults

Tuesdays & Fridays Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center serves congregate meals two days a week: Tuesdays and Fridays from 11:00am-12:30pm. Cost is $5.00/meal and includes iced tea or coffee. Friends Discount Members receive a discounted price of $4.00/meal. Advance reservations are required by contacting the Center by 12 noon the day before. To register for the congregate meal program, contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. FREE Food Program for Area Seniors Who Qualify

Thursday, August 15th , 10:00am to 12:00pm Enrollment

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center and the St. Louis Area Foodbank have partnered to provide the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) Senior Assistance Program to qualified seniors. If you or someone you know meets the following qualifications, they can receive a monthly box of nonperishable foods to supplement their diet: 60+ years of age

Monthly income of $1,354 or below

Resident of Madison or St. Clair County Enrollment is scheduled for Thursday, August 15th from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, at Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Please contact the Center to RSVP by calling (618) 656-0300 or emailing info@mainstcc.org. TRANSPORTATION PROGRAM Community Center Offers Door-to-Door Transportation

for Seniors 60+ and Disabled Adults Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center offers Door-to-Door Transportation for seniors (60+) and disabled adults. Local rides are provided to Edwardsville residents to Center activities, medical appointments, pharmacies, grocery stores, beauty shops/barber shops, shopping centers, government offices, volunteer and paid work locations and much more. Riders must be 60+ years of age or disabled, including part-time disability due to an injury or surgery. Rides are scheduled by appointments and offered Monday through Friday from 8:00am – 3:00pm. There are no required bus fees to ride, only a suggested donation of $1.00/one-way ride. Contact the Center for questions or to get registered as a rider: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. INFORMATION & ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS AARP Smart Driving Course

September 17th & 18th, 2019, 12:00-4:00pm Registration Required Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center is pleased to partner with AARP to provide the AARP Smart Driving Course on September 17th & 18th, 2019, 12:00-4:00pm. This 8-hour course will assist students with effective safe driving skills and strategies, law/rule review, and vehicle safety. AARP Members receive a discount for the course. Cost is $20 or $15 for AARP members. Some insurance companies offer discounts to those who have completed this program. Contact your insurance agent for details. Registration for the course is required by contacting the Community Center: info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300. Main Street is located at 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Benefit Access Program Assistance Wednesday, August 7th, 1:00-3:00pm by Appointment Edwardsville, IL – A representative from the Edwardsville Township Office will be at the Main Street Community Center (1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville) on Wednesday, August 7th, 2019 from 1:00-3:00pm to assist with the Benefit Access Assistance Program. It’s a free program to assist seniors in accessing free transit and license plate discount benefits and to assist persons with disabilities in accessing free transit benefit. For questions and to make an appointment, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program Wednesday, August 7th, 1:00-3:00pm by Appointment Edwardsville, IL—A representative from the Edwardsville Township Office will be at the Main Street Community Center (1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville) on Wednesday, August 7th, 2019, from 1:00-3:00pm to assist in managing costs associated with home energy bills, energy crises, weatherization and energy-related home repairs. For questions and to make an appointment, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. Paralegal Services

Wednesday, August 28th, 1:00-4:00pm by Appointment Edwardsville, IL – Need a Power of Attorney, DNR Directive or updated will? On Wednesday, August 28th from 1:00 to 4:00 pm, a paralegal from Land of Lincoln Legal Aid will meet with qualified seniors by appointment at Main Street Community Center at 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Qualifications include: Must be 60 (+) years of age

Must reside in Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, St. Clair, Randolph or Washington Counties To reserve your time, contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. Home interviews are available for those unable to come to the Center for assistance. Rules of the Road Review Course for Seniors

Thursday, October 24th, 1:00-3:00pm Registration Required Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center is pleased to host a Rules of the Road Review Course for Seniors on Thursday, October 24th, 2019 from 1:00-3:00pm at 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Presented by the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office, the course is designed to give drivers the knowledge and confidence needed to renew or obtain a driver’s license. Registration is required by contacting the Community Center: info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300. The course is provided free of charge. Senior Health Assistance & State Health Insurance Assistance Programs

Wednesday, August 7th, 1:00-3:00pm by Appointment Edwardsville, IL – On Wednesday, August 7th from 1:00 to 3:00 pm, a State Health Insurance Program Counselor (SHIP) will be at the Main Street Community Center (1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville) to provide counseling for Medicare beneficiaries and their caregivers. In addition, assistance with Medicare Part D prescription plans, Medicare Savings Plans, Social Security Administration’s Low-Income Subsidy Program and other benefits will be available. Please bring Medicare card, valid driver’s license or state ID card, a list of prescription medications, and a written list of questions. For any questions and to make an appointment, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. Ameren Warm Neighbors Cool Friends Program

Friday, August 2nd, 10:00am-12:00pm by Appointment Edwardsville, IL - A representative, for the Ameren Warm Neighbors Cool Friends program, will be at Main Street Community Center (1003 N. Main, Edwardsville) to accept applications for bill payment assistance on Friday, August 2nd, 2019 from 10:00 am to 12:00. Applicants must be 60+ years of age and must be active Ameren customers with no bill over $750 and no disconnect notice. Applicants must bring a driver’s license or photo ID, a copy of their current Ameren Illinois utility bill, and proof of income to their appointment or they will not be permitted to apply. To make an appointment, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. Memories on Main Street: A Memory Café Starting September 2019 Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center is pleased to partner with St. John’s Community Care to offer the community a Memory Café starting in September 2019. Persons with memory loss and their loved ones/caregivers are invited to come and enjoy some casual, social time together with others. All meetings are from 10:00-11:30am. Light refreshments will be served. Main Street is located at 1003 N. Main St. Thursday, September 12th –Theme: Take Me Out to the Ballgame! Thursday, October 10th –Theme: Fall into FUN! Thursday, November 14th –Theme: Counting Our Blessings! Thursday, December 12th – Theme: Happy Holidays! Contact the Center if you have questions or need additional information: info@mainstcc.org or 618-656-0300. HEALTH SCREENING PROGRAMS MSCC Hosts Blood Pressure Checks Tuesday, August 6thand Friday, August 30th Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center will host FREE blood pressure checks Tuesday, August 6th and Friday, August 30th from 11:00am-12:00pm. Main Street Community Center is located at 1003 N. Main St. Stop in to have your pressure checked for FREE! No registration required. No age requirement, walk-in only. Thank you to volunteer, Kerry Basarich, RN, for providing the health checks. Health Fair for May Apartment Residents Thursday, August 29th, 2019 Edwardsville IL – Main Street Community Center will host a Health Fair on Thursday, August 29th, 2019, from 10:00am to 2:00pm at the May Apartment building, 1701 Bryant Av., Edwardsville. There will be free health screenings, dietary information and healthy snacks. Come and get information on food boxes, transportation, activities and other programs offered at Main Street. Sign up for health screenings by calling the Center at 618-656-0300 or email to info@mainstcc.org. EDUCATION PROGRAMS Discovery Day Trip Grease at Stages St. Louis Thursday, August 1, 2019 Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center is pleased to announce a day trip for an afternoon show of Grease at the Stages Theatre in St. Louis on Thursday, August 1, 2019. The play will transport you to Rydell High where Danny Zuko and his gang of Burger Palace Boys and Pink Ladies rule the school. Before the show, enjoy a new take on American classic dining at the Kingside Diner. Cost is $95/person and includes transportation, lunch and ticket to the show. Trip transportation is by motor coach with a limited number of seats. Discovery Day Trips are sponsored by the Edwardsville Township. For more information, stop by the Community Center, call (618) 656-0300 or email info@mainstcc.org. Sign-up begins on 6/3/2019. Discovery Day Trip Pickin’ and Sippin’ Wednesday, September 11, 2019 Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center is pleased to announce a day trip to Eckert’s and The Weingarten on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Start the trip with a tractor ride tour of the Eckert’s Belleville Farm, get access to the apple fields for a unique apple picking experience and then relax and enjoy sample tastings of Eckert’s featured wines. Lunch is down-home style at the Eckert’s Country Restaurant. Finish the day just down the road at The Weingarten and enjoy the beautiful countryside while taste testing 5 samples of your choice. Local beers and signature wines are served in their open-air bar. Cost is $80/person and includes transportation, Eckert’s tour and apple picking, both wine tastings and lunch. Trip transportation is by motor coach with a limited number of seats. Discovery Day Trips are sponsored by the Edwardsville Township. For more information, stop by the Community Center, call (618) 656-0300 or email info@mainstcc.org. Sign-up begins on 8/1/2019. Discovery Day Trip Haunted Happenings Thursday, October 24th, 2019 Edwardsville, IL - Main Street Community Center is pleased to announce a day trip to tour Bellefontaine Cemetery and the newly renovated Stifel Theatre. Bellefontaine Cemetery, established in 1849, is the final resting place for many prominent St. Louisans. The cemetery is listed on the national register of historical places. Lunch will be served in historic Soulard at Tucker’s Place. After lunch, enjoy a behind the scenes guided tour of Stifel Theatre. Learn about Stifel’s luminous history and why it has been called one of the most haunted buildings in St. Louis. Cost is $80/person and includes transportation, lunch, tips and tours. The motor coach departs at 8:00am and returns at 4:15pm. Discovery Day Trips are sponsored by the Edwardsville Township. For more information, stop by the Community Center (1003 N. Main), call (618) 656-0300 or email info@mainstcc.org. Sign-up begins on 9/3/2019. Art Exhibit Features

Main Street Community Center

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center’s art gallery features exhibits of work by local artists throughout the year. The current exhibit show-cases the art of Ashlynn Frey. Ashlynn Frey was born and raised in Highland, Illinois. She graduated from Eastern Illinois University in 2015 Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and a minor in 2-D Studio Art. She continued her education at EIU to pursue a Master of Arts degree in Studio Art, specializing in Painting. She paints from both life and photographs. Her focus is to show viewers an appreciation for these often unnoticed but beautiful objects, before they disappear forever. The current exhibit is available for public viewing. Feature exhibits rotate every 6-8 weeks. If you are an artist and are interested in displaying your work at the Center, please contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. Afternoon Book Club Meeting

Thursday, August 8th at 1:00pm Article continues after sponsor message Edwardsville, IL— The afternoon Book Club meets at the Main Street Community Center on the 2nd Thursday of each month at 1:00pm. On Thursday, August 8th, the group will discuss Unsheltered by Barbara Kingsolver. The book club’s selection for September 12th is to be determined. The book club welcomes all. Cost is $1/FREE to members of the Friends Discount Program. Main Street Community Center is located at 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Evening Book Club Meeting

Tuesday, August 6th at 7:00 pm Edwardsville, IL — Join the Main Street Community Center’s evening book club on August 6th as the group discusses The Tears of Autumn by Charles McCarry. The book club’s selection for September 3rdis A Lesson Before Dying by Ernest J. Gaines. The book club welcomes all. Cost is $1/FREE to Members of the Friends Discount Program. Main Street Community Center is located at 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Contact the Center for details at 618-656-0300. Junior – Senior Pen Pal Program Letter Writers Needed Edwardsville, IL - Main Street Community Center is looking for volunteers to participate in our fun and rewarding Pen Pal Program for the upcoming school year. The Center will be partnering with 5th Graders from Trinity Lutheran School. Each volunteer is matched with a student and asked to write (or type) 5-6 letters throughout the school year. The students respond to each letter received. Letters are distributed to and from the students through Community Center staff. No age requirement for senior pals. Senior and junior pals will get to meet each other at a Center organized event during the school year. If you’re interested in participating, please contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. Write Your Own Story

Helping People Capture their Memories on Paper

Thursdays, 9:30 – 11:00am Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center is pleased to work with local author and Center volunteer, Pat Hughes, to provide this interactive weekly class that works on recording personal memories in the form of stories or essays. Writing materials and prompts are provided weekly. Class meets Thursdays 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. One time cost of $15 for the binder and $3.00/week drop in fee. Friends Discount members pay only $2.00/class. For more information on this great class, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. Main Street Community Center is located at 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville. RECREATION PROGRAMS Trip to Visit Virginia Beach & Williamsburg, VA

September 8-14, 2019 Edwardsville, IL – Join Main Street Community Center for a trip to Virginia September 8-14, 2019. The trip includes 10 meals, a visit to the Virginia Beach Boardwalk, a guided tour of Colonial Williamsburg, dinner cruise and entertainment on the Spirit of Norfolk, admission to the Nauticus & Battleship Wisconsin, a visit to Yankee Candle Village, and the Virginia Beach Aquarium & Marine Science Center. Lodging and transportation included. Registration is open. Limited seats available. Cost is $950/person, double occupancy. A $75 non-refundable deposit is due with registration. Visit Ireland with Community Center April 29-May 8, 2020 Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center is pleased to announce a trip to Ireland next spring – April 29-May 8, 2020. The 10-day trip includes visits to Dublin, Kilkenny, Waterford, Blarney, Killarney, Ring of Kerry, Limerick, Cliffs of Moher, Galway, Tullamore, and Kingscourt, four-star lodging in Dublan, Waterford, Killarney, Limerick and Kingscourt, airfare, all taxes, fees, and surcharges. Many included tours and experiences are included along the tour, with two optional excursions. Cost is $3,899/person, double occupancy. Deposit is $500 plus the cost of insurance. For more information on this amazing trip, contact Sara: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. Trip to Miami & Key West, Florida February 1-9, 2020 Edwardsville, IL – Escape winter with Main Street Community Center and travel to Miami & Key West, Florida February 1-9, 2020. The trip includes motor coach transportation, 8 nights lodging (including 4 consecutive nights in the Miami area), 13 meals, a visit to the island City of Key West and admission to: a celebrity home cruise, the enchanting Coral Castle and Fairchild Tropical Botanic Gardens. Cost is $998/person, double occupancy ($75 is due upon signing). Visit www.GroupTrips.com/MainStreetCommunityCenterEdwardsville for more pictures and video about the trip. For information and reservations, contact Sara Berkbigler at 618-656-0300. Dining with Friends Wednesday, August 14th at 5:30pm Chicken Salad Chick Edwardsville, IL – Do you enjoy going out to dinner? Main Street Community Center’s Dining with Friends is the answer! On the second Wednesday of each month, participants will gather at a restaurant in the area for dinner. The August dinner will be on the 14th at Chicken Salad Chick, 2323 Plum St., Ste. 300 at 5:30pm. Contact the Center at (618) 656-0300 or email info@mainstcc.org by Monday, August 12th ,if you would like to join the group. Center staff will make reservations. Diners will provide own transportation and pay for their own dinner. Square Dancing at MSCC Tuesday Evenings 7:00-9:00pm Edwardsville, IL – Get moving to the music at Main Street Community Center by square dancing! Intermediate level square dancing will be held on the following Tuesdays from 7:00 – 9:00 pm: August 13th, 20th, & 27th. Singles are welcome. Fees apply, see caller/leader. If you have questions, contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. Main Street Community Center is located at 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Chair Yoga Mondays 9:00-10:00am Edwardsville, IL - Get Fit Where You Sit at Main Street Community Center on Mondays from 9 to 10:00am This chair fitness class encourages health & fitness for active people or those whose physical condition, restricted mobility or age limits their participation in conventional forms of exercise. No previous yoga or dance fitness exercise experience is necessary. Julie Hamilton is the instructor. Cost is $3/class or FREE for those with Silver Sneakers. Drop in only. Main Street is located at 1003 N. Main St. For additional information call: 618-656-0300 or email info@mainstcc.org. Stretch & Move Classes

Tuesday, Thursday and Friday – 8:00-9:00am Edwardsville, IL – Flexibility and fitness are important as one ages! Join others at Main Street Community Center for low-impact, senior designed Stretch and Move exercise on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8:00-9:00am. The cost is $1 per class or FREE for members of the Friends Discount Program. Contact the Center with questions or for more information: info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300. Main Street Community Center is located at 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Tai Chi

Wednesday Evenings 7:00-9:00pm Edwardsville, IL – Tai Chi is offered at Main Street Community Center on Wednesday nights from 7:00 to 9:00pm and beginners are welcome! Tai Chi movements are a practice in a slow, balanced, relaxed manner and are more physically challenging than they appear. Classes run in 17- week sessions for $100. The last session started in May 2019, but you may join the class mid-session. If you have any questions, please contact instructor Terry Staebel at (618) 939-4731. Main Street Community Center Walking Club August Walks Announced Edwardsville, IL—Join the Walking Club from Main Street Community Center for a walk in August. Meet in the parking lot of each venue or as directed. Walks are on the following dates as weather permits. August 6 th - 9:30am – Nickel Plate Trail, Edwardsville (Parking lot on corner of Troy Rd. & Longfellow across the street from Market Basket)

- 9:30am – Nickel Plate Trail, Edwardsville (Parking lot on corner of Troy Rd. & Longfellow across the street from Market Basket) August 13 th - 9:30am –Watershed Nature Park, 1591 Tower Av., Edwardsville 194 (Parking lot closest to Nature Center)

- 9:30am –Watershed Nature Park, 1591 Tower Av., Edwardsville 194 (Parking lot closest to Nature Center) August 20 th - 9:30am – Green Space East, 99 S. Trace Ct., Glen Carbon (In cul-de-sac look for Green Space East signs and parking available off the street.)

- 9:30am – Green Space East, 99 S. Trace Ct., Glen Carbon (In cul-de-sac look for Green Space East signs and parking available off the street.) August 27th – 9:30am – Miner Park, 194 S. Main St., Glen Carbon (Meet at the Caboose) There is no requirement to sign up in advance. For more information about the walks and meeting locations/specifics, please contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. BUNCO

Wednesday, August 21st 1:00-2:30pm

Edwardsville, IL— Come out and play Bunco at the Community Center on the third Wednesday of every month at 1:00pm. Next game is Wednesday, August 21st. There will be prizes and giveaways. Beginners are welcome; it is an easy game to learn. Don’t miss this fun opportunity! There is no charge for this activity. Thank you to Mary Jo Smith of Hospice of Southern Illinois for sponsoring this event. For information, email info@mainstcc.org or call the Community Center at (618) 656-0300. Tai Chi Day Classes Tuesday & Thursday 10:00-11:00am Registration Required Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center will host Tai Chi classes for one session from August 6th – September 26th on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:00 to 11:00am. Tai Chi movements are a practice in a slow, balanced, relaxed manner. This is a great opportunity to try Tai Chi for free. Class is sponsored by St. Louis Oasis. Contact the Center at 618-656-0300 to register. Main Street is located at 1003 N. Main. Do you like to play games/cards? We have an activity at the Main Street Community Center for you! Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center offers a variety of games/cards. Pinochle is played on Mondays and Thursdays from 12:00pm – 3:00pm

Bingo is played on Tuesdays and Fridays from 1:00pm – 3:00pm.

Duplicate Bridge is played on Wednesdays from 9:00am – 12:00pm.

Contract Bridge is played on the 2nd and 4th Fridays of the month from 12:00pm – 3:00pm.

Euchre is played on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month from 9:00am – 11:00am.

Bunco is played on the 3 rd Wednesday of the month from 1:00 – 2:30pm.

Wednesday of the month from 1:00 – 2:30pm. Puzzle Room is open Monday-Friday from 8:00am-4:00pm. *Some game dates are changed if they conflict with a Center holiday. All are welcome! To find out more about these activities, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. GENERAL INFORMATION

Main Street Boutique Resale Shop

Shop & Donate Items – Supports Local Community Center Edwardsville, IL - Main Street Boutique, accepts donations of handbags, scarves, jewelry, small décor items, holiday décor and name brand quality adult clothing. Donations are tax-deductible; a receipt can be provided when you drop off items. The Center is open to receive items from 8am-4pm Monday-Friday at their location: 1003 North Main St., Edwardsville, IL. There are great bargains at the shop! Stop by to shop Monday-Friday 8am-4pm. Proceeds from the shop benefit Center operations, helping to provide needed programs and services for seniors and disabled adults. For more information, please contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. Support MSCC with a Schnuck’s eScrip Card Edwardsville, IL – Support Main Street Community Center every time you shop at Schnuck’s! eScrip cards are available by contacting the Center at (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org or by picking one up at your local Schnuck’s store. You can designate the Community Center to receive a percentage of your purchases every time you shop.

Support MSCC through Amazon Smile Edwardsville, IL – Do you order items through Amazon? You can help the Community Center at no additional cost every time you place an order on qualified purchases! To learn more, go to smile.amazon.com and choose Main Street Community Center as your charity of choice. Then visit the smile.amazon.com site to make your purchases. If you are an Amazon Prime member, you still receive all of those benefits. It’s just an extra way to help the Community Center with purchases you already make. If you have questions or need additional information, please email info@mainstcc.org or call (618) 656-0300. Sign Up to Receive the Main Street Community Center Newsletter

Printed and E-Versions Available Edwardsville, IL – The monthly electronic newsletter of Main Street Community Center is FREE. Email info@mainstcc.org or call 656-0300 if you wish to subscribe and learn more about Community Center programs and activities. You can also access the newsletter, calendar and more on our website at www.mainstcc.org (click on News). If you do not have access to the Internet, you may contact the Center to receive a copy via US Mail: (618) 656-0300. Volunteers Needed at the Community Center

