EDWARDSVILLE – Main Street Community Center will be hosting a huge yard sale in October.

Proceeds will help support programs for seniors and adults with disabilities. Many items available including clothing, household goods, artwork and décor, tools, small furniture and more.

Friday, October 2: 2:00pm–6:00pm

Saturday, October 3: 9:00am-12:00pm

Rain dates are October 23-24, same times. Masks are required – and shoppers are asked to maintain 6’ distance from others. CASH ONLY. No early sales.

The yard sale will be held in the Main Street Community Center parking lot at 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville.

Questions? Call 618-656-0300 or email info@mainstcc.org.

Main Street Community Center, located at 1003 N. Main Street, has been serving the greater Edwardsville area since 1975. The Center is committed to providing a broad range of group and individual activities and services that respond to the needs and interests of the community, focusing on those 50+.

