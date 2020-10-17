EDWARDSVILLE – Main Street Community Center will be expanding transportation to seniors and adults with disabilities to a five-day weekday schedule starting on Monday, October 19th. Riders must reside in the City of Edwardsville. Rides are available by appointment Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. First-time riders must complete registration materials with Main Street Community Center before scheduling a ride.

Access to transportation for essential services such as doctor and dentist appointments, personal care appointments, grocery store, and pharmacy shopping is important to keep our seniors living independently while ensuring their safety from COVID-19. Therefore, riders will be screened prior to boarding the bus. Masks will be required and 6’ social distancing will be enforced. Only two riders will be allowed on the bus at any given time. The bus will be sanitized between every ride.

Main Street Community Center continues to provide errand services for groceries and pharmacy pick-ups for Edwardsville and Glen Carbon residents. The errand service is offered at no charge; clients are responsible for the purchase of their groceries and pharmacy items.

To ask questions or to schedule a ride or errand volunteer, please call 618-656-0300 or email info@mainstcc.org.

Main Street Community Center, located at 1003 N. Main Street, has been serving the greater Edwardsville area since 1975. The Center is committed to providing a broad range of group and individual activities and services that respond to the needs and interests of the community, focusing on those 50+.

