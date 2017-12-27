EDWARDSVILLE - Main Street Community Center provides over 45 programs and coordinated services throughout the year - many more than most Centers of the same size and staffing. Why, may you ask? Because we greatly value the contributions our clients have made in our community throughout their lives. And because of that, we want to make sure we support them with quality programs and services that increase their quality of living and help them maintain their independence as long as possible.

Center programs and services support our local senior and disabled adults with meals, supplemental food, transportation, health screenings, educational opportunities, recreational activities, and information and assistance programs that help with filing income taxes, paralegal services, benefit access programs, driving review courses and much more.

In order to support those programs and services, the Center must maintain the Center building and grounds, provide adequate staffing and volunteer coordination, and supplies. Communicating the Center’s offerings to the public through the printed and online newsletter, press releases and social media outlets takes time and supplies/software.

The best thing: The Main Street Community Center board and staff are great stewards of your money; 90¢ out of every $1.00 goes directly to programs and services! So you know that with every donation you make, we are doing all we can to make sure the seniors and disabled adults in our community receive quality programs and services in the most efficient and effective way possible.

How can you help improve the quality of life for our local seniors and disabled adults? By contributing to the Community Center! Donations can be processed through our website (www.mainstcc.org) or by sending a check made payable to MSCC (or Main Street Community Center). Deliver or mail to 1003 N. Main Street, Edwardsville, IL 62025.

The Community Center is a 501(c)3 charitable organization and contributions are tax-deductible in accordance with the law.

Main Street Community Center offers a variety of games/cards.

Pinochle is played on Mondays and Thursdays from 12:00pm – 3:00pm

Bingo is played on Tuesdays and Fridays from 1:00pm – 3:00pm.

Duplicate Bridge is played on Wednesdays from 9:00am – 12:00pm.

Contract Bridge is played on the 2nd and 4th Fridays of the month from 12:00pm – 3:00pm.

Euchre is played on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month from 9:00am – 11:00am.

Bunco is played on the 3 rd Wednesday of the month from 1:00 – 2:00pm.

Wednesday of the month from 1:00 – 2:00pm. Pokeno is played the 2nd Tuesday of the month from 1:00pm-2:00pm.

Puzzle Room is open Monday-Friday from 8:00am-4:00pm.

*Some game dates are changed if they conflict with a Center holiday.

All are welcome! To find out more about these activities, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

