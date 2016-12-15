Trip to New Orleans with a Cruise to Mexico!

October 3-10, 2017

EDWARDSVILLE – Main Street Community Center is pleased to announce a motor coach trip to New Orleans, LA with a 4-night Carnival cruise to Mexico. The tour includes motor coach transportation, 7 nights lodging with breakfast each day including 4 nights in balcony rooms on the Carnival Triumph.

The trip includes 16 meals including a New Orleans style dinner at Court of Two Sisters, a guided tour of New Orleans, a 4-night cruise with a stop in Cozumel, Mexico, and an en route stay at the Gold Strike Hotel and Casino with $15 FREE play. Price is $1450/person for double occupancy. Single rates available. Limited registration.

The Center is offering an EARLY BIRD special: $25 per person discount if registered by 1/25/17 plus a $25 per person discount for Friends Discount members. Interested parties should contact the Community Center: info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300.

