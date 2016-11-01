EDWARDSVILLE - Main Street Community Center, located at 1003 N. Main Street, has been serving the greater Edwardsville area since 1974. The Center is committed to providing a broad range of group and individual activities and services that respond to the needs and interests of individuals spanning several generations, including older adults, families, caregivers, and other members of the community.

In order to inform the community of their ongoing events, the Main Street Community Center has released a bundle of news briefs for the month of November. Read the articles below for more information about what is happening at the Center this month.

Thanksgiving Luncheon, Tuesday, November 15, 2016 11:00-12:30pm

Happy Thanksgiving! The Main Street Community Center will be serving turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, roll and pumpkin pie. Cost is $10.00 or $8.00 if you are a Friend’s Discount Member. Please RSVP by November 10, no late RSVPs will be accepted. Payment is required at time of sign-up.

Community Center Hosts Veteran’s Day Luncheon, FREE for all U.S. Veterans

Thursday, November 10

Please join us in celebrating Veteran’s Day and honoring our servicemen and women along with their families. The Spaghetti Luncheon is on Thursday, November 10 from 11:00 – 12:30 at Main Street Community Center. Lunch is FREE for all U.S. Veterans. Lunch is $5.00 for all other patrons. Lunch includes spaghetti, salad, bread and dessert. Tea, coffee and lemonade will be served. Come with a Veteran you know and have lunch! RSVP required. Payment is due with RSVP to Main Street Community Center. Call 656-0300 or email info@mainstcc.org. A special THANK YOU to Edwardsville Auto and R.P. Lumber for sponsoring this program.

Center Closures for November

Main Street Community Center will be closed on November 11th in observance of Veteran’s Day. The Center will re-open on Monday, November 14 from 8am-4pm. The Center will also be closed Thursday November 24rd and Friday November 25th in observance of Thanksgiving. The Center will re-open Monday November 28 from 8am-4pm.

Become CPR Certified, November 3 5:30-8:30pm

CPR is a procedure to support and maintain breathing and circulation for an infant, child or adult who has stopped breathing and/or whose heart has stopped. Learn this life saving tool in a fun, nurturing environment where you are encouraged to ask questions. Learn CPR from a professional firefighter with almost 20 years of experience. Classes are American Heart Association certified. Cost is $75 per person (cash, debit or credit). To register email: sheltonleew@gmail.com or call 314-413-2100.

Dining with Friends, 2nd Wednesday, November 9 – Gulf Shores

Do you like to eat out at restaurants? Have a dinner with friends from Main Street Community Center. On the second Wednesday of each month, participants will gather at a restaurant in the area for dinner. November’s dinner will be at 5:30pm at Gulf Shores on Wednesday November 9. The Center staff will make reservations. Please call the Center at (618) 656-0300 or email info@mainstcc.org by Friday, November 4th if you would like to join the group. Diners will provide own transportation and pay for their own dinner.

Lunch with Friends, Wednesday, November 16 – Queen’s Cuisine

Join some friends for lunch at Queen’s Cuisine Tea Room Wednesday November 16 at 11:30am. Meet at the Center and take the bus or meet us there! Diners will pay for their own lunch. Lunch costs between $8.00 and $11.00 (not including drink or dessert). The Center will make reservations, please RSVP to the Main Street Community Center at (618) 656-0300 or email info@mainstcc.org by Thursday November 10th if you would like to join the group.

MSCC to Host Lunch and Learn, Wednesday, November 2 from 11:00am – 1:00pm

Main Street Community Center will host a monthly Lunch and Learn program on Wednesday, November 2 from 11:00am to 1:00pm. Come learn about the recycling program! The center is pleased to present Ms. Joell Aquirre from Republic Services. Ms. Aquirre will discuss how recycling can be one of the best ways for you to have a positive impact on the world in which we live. The program is $5.00 and includes a catered lunch. Please contact the Center in advance with any special dietary needs. If you are part of our FRIENDS DISCOUNT PROGRAM, lunch is FREE! Sign-up soon, space is limited to the first 20 people paid in full. The Community Center would like to extend a special THANK YOU to the Edwardsville Township for sponsoring this program. Sign-up at the Community Center, email info@mainstcc.org or call 656-0300.

MSCC to Host Main Street Boutique Fashion Show: Holiday Edition, Wednesday, December 5

The Main Street Community Center monthly Lunch and Learn program for December will feature a Holiday Fashion Show. The Center will showcase items donated to our resale shop, The Main Street Boutique. The program will also include entertainment by The 60s Chicks who will sing Christmas selections. The program is $5.00 (free for Friends Discount Program Members) and includes a catered lunch. Please contact the Center in advance with any special dietary needs. The Community Center would like to extend a special THANK YOU to the Edwardsville Township for sponsoring this program.

A Night with the Barefoot Contessa ,January 18, 2017

Join us for a fun night out! Main Street Community Center will host an evening trip to the Peabody Opera House to hear culinary icon Ina Garten share stories that bring you behind the scenes of life in the Hamptons, filming her television show, writing best-selling cookbooks and enjoying food with friends and family. We will depart from the Main Street Community Center at 4:45pm and stop first for a group dinner at Lombardo’s Trattoria in St. Louis. The group will return to the Center after 10pm. The cost is $115 per person and includes transportation, dinner, ticket to the show and all tips. Reservation deadline is December 12, 2016. Payment is required at time of sign-up. Sign-up at the Community Center, email info@mainstcc.org or call 656-0300.

Are You Socially Crafty?, Tuesdays at 9:30am

Main Street Community Center is having an open craft time on Tuesdays for those who enjoy arts and crafts like knitting, crocheting, scrapbooking, coloring and more. Bring your own supplies, work on your craft, learn new crafts, socialize and have fun! Come and craft every Tuesday at 9:30 am until 11:00 am. All are welcome. Contact the Center at 656-0300 or email info@mainstcc.org for more information.

Tai Chi, Wednesday Evenings 7-9pm

Tai Chi is offered at the Center on Wednesday nights. Tai Chi movements are a practice in a slow, balanced, relaxed manner and are more physically challenging than they appear. This class runs in a 17- week session for $100. Even though a new session started, the instructors will allow late registrants on a prorated fee schedule. If you have any questions, please contact the instructor Terry Staebel at (618) 939-4731.

Stretch & Move Classes, Tuesday, Thursday and Fridays – 8am

Flexibility and fitness are important as one ages. Join others at Main Street Community Center for Stretch and Move exercise on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8:00-9:00am. The cost is $1 per class or FREE for Members of the Friends Discount Program. Contact the Center with questions or for more information: info@mainstcc.org or 618-656-0300.

MSCC Hosts Blood Pressure Checks, Friday, November 4 and Monday, November 28

Main Street Community Center will host FREE blood pressure checks on Friday, November 4 from 11:00am – 12:00pm and Monday, November 28 from 11:00am – 12:00 pm. Stop in to have your pressure checked for FREE! Thank you to Jenny Hinkle, RN for volunteering her time. No registration required – walk-in only.

MSCC Hosts A1c Diabetes Testing, Wednesday, November 9

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center will host a FREE A1c Diabetes Testing on Wednesday, November 9 from 9:30am – 11:00am. Come have your A1c checked for FREE! No fasting required. Thank you to the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Junior Service Club and Alton Memorial Hospital for sponsoring this important health program. No registration required – walk in only. Limited to first 10.

BUNCO , Wednesday, November 16

Edwardsville, IL— Come out and play Bunco at the Community Center on the 3rd Wednesday of every month at 1:00pm. There will be prizes and giveaways. Beginners are welcome; it is an easy game to learn. Don’t miss this fun opportunity! For information, email info@mainstcc.org or call the Community Center at 656-0300.

Do you like to play games/cards? We have an activity at the Main Street Community Center for you!

Main Street Community Center offers a variety of games/cards.

*Pinochle is played on Mondays from 12:00pm – 3:00pm and Thursdays from 12:00 – 3:00.

*Bingo is played on Tuesdays and Fridays from 1:00pm – 3:00pm.

*Duplicate Bridge is played on Wednesdays from 9:00am – 12:00pm.

*Bridge is played on the 1st and 3rd Fridays from 12:00pm – 3:00pm.

*Euchre is played on the first and third Monday of the month from 9:30am – 11:30am.

*Bunco is played on the 3rd Wednesday of the month at 1:00pm.

All are welcome! To find out more about these activities, contact the Community Center: 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org

*Some games dates are changed if they conflict with a Center holiday. Please contact the Center to verify game times.

SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Program) Counselor at MSCC, November 2 – Walk-ins

Do you have questions about your Medicare plan? Main Street Community Center, in partnership with Edwardsville Township, is offering a helpful service for area seniors: A SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Program) Counselor will be at the Center on November 2 from 1:00pm-3:00 pm. No appointments are required; walk-ins accepted. For questions contact the Center: 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Have You Seen These $$$ Saving Services? (You may qualify!), Wednesday, November 2 1-3pm

A representative from the Edwardsville Township Office will be at the Community Center to assist with Health Insurance Counseling (SHIP counseling), Gas/Electric Bill Help (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program), and License Plate Discount (Benefit Access: “Circuit Breaker”) . No appointment required, walk-ins welcome on Wednesday, November 2, 2016 from 1:00pm-3:00 p.m. For questions, contact the Community Center: 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Square Dancing at MSCC

Get moving to the music at Main Street Community Center by square dancing! Square dancing will be held November 15, 22 and 29 at 7:00 pm. If you have questions, contact the Center: 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Paralegal Services

Need a Power of Attorney, DNR Directive or updated will? The paralegal will return to the Main Street Community Center in January 2017. To reserve your time, contact the Center: 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. Thank you to the Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation for providing this service.



Daytime Book Club Meeting, 2nd Thursday at 1:00pm

On Thursday, November 10, at 1:00pm The Boys in the Boat by Daniel James Brown will be discussed at the daytime book club. The book club welcomes all. Cost is $1/FREE to members of the Friends Discount Program.

Evening Book Club Meeting, 3rd Wednesday at 7:00pm



Join the Center’s evening book club on Wednesday, November 16, at 7:00 pm. Faithful Place by Tana French will be discussed. The book club is open to all. Cost is $1/FREE to Members of the Friends Discount Program. The October book selection will be The Witches: Salem, Suspicion, Betrayal, and Hysteria in 1692 by Stacy Schiff.



Color Bingo at the Community Center, November 15 – Brown

Wear the designated color to Bingo and get a free card! Tuesday, November 15th wear something brown. Bingo is hosted Tuesdays and Fridays each week, from 1:00pm-3:00pm. Come on by and play. For information, email info@mainstcc.org or call the Community Center at 656-0300.

Support MSCC with a Schnuck’s eScrip Card

Support Main Street Community Center every time you shop at Schnuck’s. eScrip cards are available by contacting the Center (656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org) or by picking one up at your local Schnuck’s store. You can designate the Community Center to receive a percentage of your purchases every time you shop.

Support MSCC through Amazon Smile

Do you order items through Amazon? You can help the Community Center at no additional cost every time you place an order on qualified purchases! To learn more, go to smile.amazon.com and choose Main Street Community Center as your charity of choice. Then, just visit the smile.amazon.com site to make your purchases. If you are a Prime member, you still receive all of those benefits. It’s just an extra way to help the Community Center with purchases you already make. If you have questions or need additional information, please email info@mainstcc.org or call (618) 656-0300 and ask for Sara or Michelle.

Sign Up to Receive the Community Center Newsletter, Printed and E-Versions Available

The monthly electronic newsletter of Main Street Community Center is FREE. Email info@mainstcc.org or call 656-0300 if you wish to subscribe and learn more about Community Center programs and activities. If you do not have access to the Internet, you may contact the Center to receive a copy via US Mail: (618) 656-0300.

Volunteers Needed at the Community Center, Call Today!

Are you looking for a rewarding volunteer opportunity? Main Street Community Center is currently seeking a volunteer to deliver home-delivered meals in Glen Carbon on Tuesdays. The Center is also in need of volunteers who can help substitute at the front reception desk and those who can help deliver home-delivered meals. For more information, please call the Community Center at 656-0300.

