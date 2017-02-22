EDWARDSVILLE - Main Street Community Center, located at 1003 N. Main Street, has been serving the greater Edwardsville area since 1974. The Center is committed to providing a broad range of group and individual activities and services that respond to the needs and interests of individuals spanning several generations, including older adults, families, caregivers, and other members of the community.

MSCC has provided a news bundle for the month of March. Read the news briefs below and as always, if you have any questions, please contact the center at 618-656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

2017 Delightful Day Trips

April 12, 2017

The Main Street Community Center day trip season will resume in April. We have seven delightful activities lined up for this year! Our first trip will be on Wednesday, April 12 when we will visit Bissinger’s Handcrafted Chocolatier for a behind-the-scenes tour. After the tour the group will enjoy lunch at The Fountain on Locust. The cost is $15 for the tour, lunch is on your own. Registration begins on March 1. For more information please contact the Community Center at info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300.

Free AARP Tax Assistance

Main Street Community Center

Additional appointments have been added to the schedule! AARP will be providing free tax assistance at the Main Street Community Center by appointment only. Appointments are available between 8:00am to 11:00am on March 18 & 25 and April 8. Contact the Main Street Community Center at 618-656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org to schedule an appointment.

Trip to New Orleans with a Cruise to Mexico!

October 3-10, 2017

Time is running out – only four spots left for the New Orleans trip with a cruise to Mexico! Main Street Community Center is pleased to offer a motor coach trip to New Orleans, LA with a 4-night Carnival cruise to Mexico. The tour includes motor coach transportation, 7 nights lodging with breakfast each day including 4 nights in balcony rooms on the Carnival Triumph. The trip includes 16 meals including a New Orleans style dinner at Court of Two Sisters, a guided tour of New Orleans, a 4-night cruise with a stop in Cozumel, Mexico, and an en route stay at the Gold Strike Hotel and Casino with $15 FREE play. Deposit must be paid at time of registration. Price is $1450/person for double occupancy. Single rates available. Limited registration. The Center is also offering a $25 per person discount for Friends Discount members. Interested parties should contact the Community Center: info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300.

Pasta and Paint

Wednesday, March 29

Lunch - 11:30am at Bella Milano

Painting at Pinot’s Palette from 1:00-3:00

Join us for a fun day! We will enjoy lunch at Bella Milano and then have fun painting at Pinot’s Palette. We will be creating a 16x 20 painting titled Red Poppies. The cost is $25.00 for painting and lunch is on your own at Bella Milano. The Center will make reservations; registration is required. Payment for the painting portion of the event must be made at time of registration. Sign-up soon, space is limited. The Center bus will be available for transportation, please indicate at registration if you will be riding the bus. You may sign-up at the Community Center. For more information email us at info@mainstcc.org or call 656-0300.

Savvy Seniors Use Smartphones

Thursday, March 23 1:30-3:00pm

Stillwater Senior Living

This iPhone/iPad class will allow you to explore and learn skills needed to use your iPad, iPhone or smartphone. Bring your iPad, iPhone or smartphone with you to class to maximize learning. The class is sponsored by and conducted at Stillwater Senior Living, 1111 University Drive in Edwardsville. Advance registration is required, call or email the Main Street Community Center at 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

An Exploration of Meditation

Tuesdays in March 2017

Main Street Community Center is pleased to announce “An Exploration of Meditation” facilitated by Ms. Lynne Hullinger. The class will review the history of meditation and will include the practice of various types of meditation (chanting, silent, guided, and walking). The class will take place every Tuesday in March from 9:30am – 10:30am. The cost is $1.00 per session. To register or to get more information, please call the Community Center at 618-656-0300 or email info@mainstcc.org.

Have You Seen These $$$ Saving Services? (You may qualify!)

Wednesday, March 8 1-3pm



A representative from the Edwardsville Township Office will be at the Community Center to assist with Health Insurance Counseling (SHIP counseling), Gas/Electric Bill Help (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program), and License Plate Discount (Benefit Access: “Circuit Breaker”) . No appointment required; walk-ins welcome on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 from 1:00pm-3:00pm. For questions, contact the Community Center: 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Lunch with Friends at Peel

Wednesday, March 8 at 11:30

Join some friends for lunch at one of Edwardsville’s favorite spots – Peel! Meet at the Center and take the bus or meet us there! Diners will pay for their own lunch. The Center will make reservations. This is a “Dine and Donate” event; Peel will donate 20% of your bill to the Center when our flyer is presented. Please RSVP to the Community Center at 618.656.0300 by Friday, March 3rd if you would like to join the group.

Dining with Friends

Wednesday, March 8 – Peel

Do you like to eat out at restaurants? Have a dinner with friends from Main Street Community Center. On the second Wednesday of each month, participants will gather at a restaurant in the area for dinner. February’s dinner will be at 5:30pm at Peel. This is a “Dine and Donate” event; Peel will donate 20% of your bill to the Center if you present our flyer. Contact the Center at (618) 656-0300 or email info@mainstcc.org by Monday, March 6 if you would like to join the group and to get a copy of the flyer. Center staff will make reservations. Diners will provide own transportation and pay for their own dinner.

Are You Socially Crafty?

Tuesdays at 9:30am



Main Street Community Center is having an open craft time on Tuesdays for those who enjoy arts and crafts like knitting, crocheting, scrapbooking, coloring and more. Bring your own supplies, work on your craft, learn new crafts, socialize and have fun! Come and craft every Tuesday at 9:30am until 11:00am. All are welcome. Contact the Center at 656-0300 or email info@mainstcc.org for more information.

Tai Chi

Wednesday Evenings 7-9pm



BEGINNERS WELCOME! Tai Chi is offered at the Main Street Community Center on Wednesday nights. Tai Chi movements are a practice in a slow, balanced, relaxed manner and are more physically challenging than they appear. Classes run in 17- week sessions for $100. Session start dates are the first Wednesday of May and September, but you may join in mid-session. If you have any questions, please contact instructor Terry Staebel at (618) 939-4731.

Stretch & Move Classes

Tuesday, Thursday and Friday – 8am



Flexibility and fitness are important as one ages. Join others at Main Street Community Center for Stretch and Move exercise on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8:00-9:00am. The cost is $1 per class or FREE for members of the Friends Discount Program. Contact the Center with questions or for more information: info@mainstcc.org or 618-656-0300.

MSCC Hosts Blood Pressure Checks

Friday, March 3 and Monday, March 20



Main Street Community Center will host FREE blood pressure checks on Friday, March 3 from 11:00am – 12:00pm and Monday, March 20 from 11:00am – 12:00 pm. Stop in to have your pressure checked for FREE! Thank you to Jenny Hinkle, RN for volunteering her time. No registration required – walk-in only.

BUNCO

Wednesday, March 15

Come out and play Bunco at the Community Center on the 3rd Wednesday of every month at 1:00pm. There will be prizes and giveaways. Beginners are welcome; it is an easy game to learn. Don’t miss this fun opportunity! Thank you to Mary Jo Smith of Hospice of Southern Illinois for sponsoring this event. For information, email info@mainstcc.org or call the Community Center at 656-0300.

Do you like to play games/cards?

We have an activity at the Main Street Community Center for you!

Main Street Community Center offers a variety of games/cards.

*Pinochle is played on Mondays and Thursdays from 12:00pm – 3:00pm

*Bingo is played on Tuesdays and Fridays from 1:00pm – 3:00pm.

*Duplicate Bridge is played on Wednesdays from 9:00am – 12:00pm.

*Bridge is played on the 2nd and 4th Fridays of the month from 12:00pm – 3:00pm.

*Euchre is played on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month from 9:30am – 11:00am.

*Bunco is played on the 3rd Wednesday of the month from 1:00 – 2:00pm.

*Pokeno is played Tuesday March 14 at 1:00pm

* Whoopee is played Tuesday March 28 at 1:00pm

All are welcome! To find out more about these activities, contact the Community Center: 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. *Some game dates are changed if they conflict with a Center holiday. Please contact the Center to verify game times.

SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Program) Counselor at MSCC

Wednesday, March 8 – Walk-ins



Do you have questions about your Medicare plan? Main Street Community Center, in partnership with Edwardsville Township, is offering a helpful service for area seniors. A SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Program) Counselor will be at the Center on Wednesday, March 8 from 1:00pm-3:00 pm. No appointments are required; walk-ins accepted. For questions contact the Center: 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Square Dancing at MSCC

Tuesday Evenings 7-9pm

Get moving to the music at Main Street Community Center by square dancing! Square dancing will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 21, and 28 from 7:00 – 9:00pm. If you have questions, contact the Center: 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Paralegal Services

Wednesday, March 22

Need a Power of Attorney, DNR Directive or updated will? Make an appointment with the Paralegal at Main Street Community Center on Wednesday, March 22 from 1:00pm-3:00pm. To reserve your time, contact the Center: 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. Thank you to the Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation for providing this service.

Daytime Book Club Meeting

Thursday, March 9 at 1:00pm

The Daytime Book Club meets at the Main Street Community Center on the 2nd Thursday of each month at 1:00pm. On Thursday, March 9, the group will discuss Georgia by Dawn Tripp. The book selection for April is Still Life by Louise Penny. The book club welcomes all. Cost is $1/FREE to members of the Friends Discount Program.

Evening Book Club Meeting

Wednesday, March 15 at 7:00pm



Join the Main Street Community Center’s evening book club on the 3rd Wednesday of each month at 7:00pm. On March 15th the group will discuss A Bend in the River by V.S. Naipaul. The book club is open to all. Cost is $1/FREE to Members of the Friends Discount Program. The April book selection will be 1984 by George Orwell.

Color Bingo at the Community Center

Tuesday, March 21

Wear something pink to Bingo Tuesday, March 21 and get a free card! Bingo is hosted Tuesdays and Fridays each week, from 1:00pm-3:00pm. Come on by and play. For information, email info@mainstcc.org or call the Community Center at 656-0300.

Inclement Weather Information

Main Street Community Center will be closed for inclement weather when Edwardsville District 7 schools are cancelled. Please tune in to FOX2, KMOV, or KSDK for closing information. The home-delivered Meals program will also be cancelled on days the Community Center is closed for inclement weather; no meals will be delivered. For more information: call 656-0300 or email info@mainstcc.org.





Support MSCC with a Schnuck’s eScrip Card

Support Main Street Community Center every time you shop at Schnuck’s! eScrip cards are available by contacting the Center (656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org) or by picking one up at your local Schnuck’s store. You can designate the Community Center to receive a percentage of your purchases every time you shop.

Support MSCC through Amazon Smile

Do you order items through Amazon? You can help the Community Center at no additional cost every time you place an order on qualified purchases! To learn more, go to smile.amazon.com and choose Main Street Community Center as your charity of choice. Then visit the smile.amazon.com site to make your purchases. If you are an Amazon Prime member, you still receive all of those benefits. It’s just an extra way to help the Community Center with purchases you already make. If you have questions or need additional information, please email info@mainstcc.org or call (618) 656-0300.

Sign Up to Receive the Main Street Community Center Newsletter

Printed and E-Versions Available

The monthly electronic newsletter of Main Street Community Center is FREE. Email info@mainstcc.org or call 656-0300 if you wish to subscribe and learn more about Community Center programs and activities. If you do not have access to the Internet, you may contact the Center to receive a copy via US Mail: (618) 656-0300.

Volunteers Needed at the Community Center

Call Today!

Are you looking for a rewarding volunteer opportunity? Main Street Community Center is in need of volunteers to help in the kitchen and with special events, to substitute at the reception desk, and to substitute for home-delivered meals delivery. For more information, please call the Community Center at 656-0300.

