Parents: Darin Waide and Katherine Wallace-Waide

Town of Residence: Alton, IL

Gender: Female

Birth Weight: 6 lbs. 5 oz.

Length: 19 in.

Date of Birth: July 16, 2015

Time of Birth: 9:19 PM

Hospital: St Anthony's

Siblings: Aiden, 9 | Landon, 5 | Alana, 2 

Grandparents: Mike and Sharon Waide, Alton, IL | Dan Wallace, Wood River, IL

