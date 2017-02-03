ALTON – One of the most needed components to win high school football games is a strong kicker.

This past season, Marquette Catholic High School had one of the best area kickers in terms of accuracy in Liam Maher. Maher’s high school accuracy, efficiency and love of the sport is carrying him to the next level at McKendree University in Lebanon. On Wednesday, he officially signed his letter of intent to attend McKendree at Marquette’s Commons.

Maher was 6 of 12 with a longest of 44 yards for field goals and 37 of 40 for extra points for Marquette’s 7-3 overall football squad this past year. He also kicked off for the Explorers.

Maher said he is glad someone gave him the opportunity to play.

“I will be able to get a good education at McKendree and play a sport I love,” he said. “I hope to go in and compete for a spot to play right away and perform the best I can. I really enjoyed playing for Marquette. The players on the team are some of my best friends right now.”

Robert Stephan, Maher’s special teams coach this past season for Marquette, said Maher is one of the best kickers he remembers to come through for the Explorers in terms of accuracy.

“He has the desire and opportunity to kick in college because of how hard he has worked at his craft,” Stephan said.

Stephan said he looks for Maher to continue to grow as a kicker in college and believes he will be very successful at McKendree.

