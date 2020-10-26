Amy Maher, candidate for Madison County Circuit Judge, is pleased to announce several endorsements. In welcoming these endorsements from both sides of the political aisle, Maher noted, "Judicial fairness and integrity must be blind to party affiliation and decisions should be rooted in the law."

Susan Jensen, a veteran Madison County prosecutor has thrown her support behind Maher. Jensen's tenure in the State's Attorney's office included serving as First Assistant, where she oversaw the many divisions of that office in day-to- day operations. Earlier this year, Jensen sought the Democratic nomination for State's Attorney.

Jensen stated that she worked with Maher for approximately 20 years at the State's Attorney's Office, and she is confident Maher will continue her record of dedicated service to the people of Madison County. "Amy Maher demonstrated her integrity and hard work in the public interest over her many years as an Assistant State's Attorney. She served under three Democrat State's Attorneys, and she never let politics intrude into the performance of her duties."

Also endorsing Maher is Republican State Representative Avery Bourne, who represents Madison County's northeastern area. "I am supporting Amy Maher for Circuit Judge because I know she will bring integrity and common sense to the job, she has proven that over the years. Amy is steadfast in her commitment to justice and the rule of law, and the people of Madison County will be well-served if they elect her to the bench."

Previously, Maher had been endorsed by retired Circuit Judge Lola Maddox. Maddox, who described herself as "a lifelong Democrat," retired in 2004 but was twice recalled since then to fill judicial vacancies.

These endorsements are joined by those from Illinois State Senator Jason Plummer, Congressmen Mike Bost and Rodney Davis, and Maher's campaign chairman Congressman John Shimkus.

Maher, born in Alton, has resided in Madison County her entire life. She was rated as Recommended by a poll of attorneys practicing in Madison County administered by the Illinois State Bar Association and rated Highly Recommended by the Illinois Civil Justice League.

