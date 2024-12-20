COLLINSVILLE — The O’Fallon Township High School girls basketball team achieved a significant victory on Thursday night, defeating Collinsville 76-46 at Collinsville. The win highlighted the team's offensive strength, particularly from their guards.

O’Fallon was led by Haeli Tart, who scored 26 points, while teammates Josie Christopher and Kennah Barringer contributed 18 and 10 points, respectively.

The game began with a highly contested first quarter, but the Panthers quickly established control, extending their lead to 15 points, a margin they maintained for much of the game. By the end of the fourth quarter, O’Fallon had increased their advantage to 30 points.

Article continues after sponsor message

Collinsville’s Talesha Gilmore was the standout for the Kahoks, finishing with 14 points. Lily Carlisle added to the scoring with nine points, primarily from three-point shots.

This victory is a pivotal moment for the O’Fallon team as they prepare for their upcoming challenge.

The Panthers are set to face Peoria Notre Dame, a team ranked in the 2A state standings, at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, at the dome. The matchup is expected to be an important test for O’Fallon as they continue their season.

Meanwhile, Collinsville will compete next week in the MICDS Holiday Tournament against Kirkwood.

More like this: