WEST CENTRAL 54, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 52 (OT): Madison Webb scored 26 points for Father McGivney Catholic as the Griffins fell to West Central 54-52 in overtime in a consolation semifinal game of the Carrollton Invitational Thursday evening. The Griffs fell to 9-13 on the season, while West Central improved to 14-11.

West Central will play the winner of tonight's Metro East Lutheran-Greenfield-Northwestern game for the consolation title at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Father McGivney Catholic girls host First Baptist Academy at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29, at McGivney.

