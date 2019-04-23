



ROXANA – Roxana had a double winner in Cree Stumpf in the 1,600 and 3,200 meter runs, but Madison’s Kendall Kennedy won four events – two in the track and two in the field – to help the Trojans win the boys’ division in the small school Madison County Championships, held Monday at Charlie Raich Field.

Madison scored 68 points to win the meet, with the Shells finishing a close second with 61 points. Civic Memorial was third with 51 points, followed by East Alton-Wood River with 38 points, Father McGivney Catholic with 25, Metro-East Lutheran had 16 and Marquette Catholic has 12 points.

Kennedy won both the 110-meter hurdles, with a time of 15.80 seconds and the 300-meter hurdles, coming in at 43.24 seconds. Kennedy also won the high jump at 5’ 11”. and the long jump, leaping 21’ 9”.

Stumpf took the 1,600 meters in a personal-record time of 4:46.96, and the 3,200 meters with a time of 11:36.40. Joining Stumpf as first place finishers were Dylan Murphy in the 100 meters, with a time of 11.63 seconds and Adam Coles in the shot put, with a personal record toss of 44’ 5”.

Madison had first-place performances in Malcolm Conway in the 400 meters, with a time of 53.27 seconds, a personal record, and Carl Moore in the triple jump, with a distance of 42’ 8”. The Trojan relay teams won twice, as the 4x100-meter team of Moore, Joseph McCoy, Malcolm Conway, Jr. and Markell and Glover won the race at 44.81 seconds, and the 4x400-meter team of Conway, Demonte Taylor, Javonnie Moore and Carl Moore won in 3:38.75.

The CM 4x200-meter relay team of Alex Glover, Mason Schlemer, Adrian McDougle and Keyan Harris won the event with a time of 1:35.36, while the 4x100-meter team of Glover, Brandon Fields, McDougle, and Harris finished second at 45.77 seconds. The 4x800-meter relay team of Deacon Anderson, Mark Eldredge, Parker Borth, and Aslan Henderson also came in second with a time of 9:10.78.

Father McGivney had first-place finishes in Tyler Guthrie in the 800 meters, with a personal record time of 2:08.68, the 4x800-meter relay, as the team of Zach Brasel, Andrew Dupy, Diego Pacheco and Guthrie won in 8:47.93.

Marquette’s Jake Hewitt won the discus throw with a toss of 141’ 8”, a personal record, and finished second in the shot put, with a personal record throw of 41’ 5”. Jack Bircher won Metro-East’s only event of the day in the 200 meters, coming in at 23.02 seconds, while Zach Bozarth and Nathan Butler finished second and third in the 300-meter hurdles with times of 45.65 seconds and a personal record of 46.15 seconds respectively.

The Oilers had good performances in Ryne White, who finished third in the 800 meters with a school record time of 2:10.99, Daeshawn Warren in the 110-meter hurdles, who came in second at 17.60 seconds, the 4x400-meter relay, with the team of White, Warren, Joey Rangel and Hunter Morales coming in second at 3:42.96 and Evan Merritt, who finished second in the discus throw with a toss of 110’ 3”.

Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

