EDWARDSVILLE - The new five-story Park Street Plaza building is already becoming a beautiful addition to Downtown Edwardsville while in its construction phases.

The structure will be the new home for Madison Mutual Insurance, the major occupant of the building with naming rights.

A Madison Mutual Insurance spokesperson provided some new news about the building late last week and said, “We will probably be moving to the new building the first week of February. That is the tentative date. We are all very excited about the move.”

The Madison Mutual Insurance move is dependent on the completion of construction work inside and outside the building. Park Street Plaza at 222 E. Park St. in Edwardsville is another property for Plocher Construction.

Edwardsville Economic Director Walt Williams has said another anchor occupant for the five-story building in downtown will be Flint Law Firm, now in Glen Carbon. The Flint Law Firm is a national operation that specializes in asbestos and mesothelioma cases.

The Madison Mutual spokesperson said the current offices for the company at 1 Mutual Court will be demolished shortly after the move is completed. The demolition of the old Madison Mutual Building will make room for a new Town Center shopping district that will go up after the demolition.

Madison Mutual Insurance’s offices will occupy the second and third floors of the new Park Street Plaza structure.

"The new building should be gorgeous,” Williams said. “It is a big project and it should be amazing.”

