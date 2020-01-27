EDWARDSVILLE - Sivia Law has announced the addition of Marketing Specialist, Madison McKinley, to their growing firm. In light of the new year, Sivia Law is confident that this addition will help advance its business toward increased opportunity while working to achieve the ambitious goals they have set for 2020.

The previous decade presented Sivia Law with exponential growth, as they now have 2 locations within the Metro East. This growth feeds into the positive trends influencing the overall vision of the Sivia Law brand. Within this vision, a key component of brand awareness and building client relationships is attributed to marketing.

“Marketing allows us to maintain important relationships with our current clients while also allowing us to spark new relationships with potential clients”, said Chief Executive Officer, Todd Sivia. “We are delighted to have Madison as part of our team assisting in these areas. Her creativity and drive are sure to help us reach our goals this year” said Sivia.

Madison McKinley is an Arkansas native who is currently pursuing a Master’s Degree in Marketing Communications at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. McKinley is a member of the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Volleyball team and enjoys spending time with her family.

“I am excited to use my talents and creative perspective to further this local business. I’m looking forward to building lasting relationships with residents and business owners in the Edwardsville community” said McKinley.

Sivia Law exists to help you through life’s transitions. Learn more about their practice areas and online options by visiting: www.sivialaw.com. To set up a consultation with one of our attorneys, please call the Edwardsville office: 618.659.4499, or the East Alton office: 618.258.4800. You can also send an email to info@sivialaw.com.

