EAST ST. LOUIS - A Madison man has been sentenced to 210 months in prison for robbing the Regions Bank on West Main Street in Belleville United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, Steven D. Weinhoeft, announced today.

Suntez Pasley, 46, of Madison, pleaded guilty to the robbery back in November 2018. Evidence presented in court showed that on July 22, 2017, Pasley entered the bank and handed the teller a note which read: “I HAVE A GUN PUT MONEY IN BAG.” Pasley also threatened the teller, telling her he would “blow her head off.” He made off with $2,450 before fleeing the scene.

Article continues after sponsor message

Pasley was apprehended two weeks later based in part on an anonymous tip. In handing down the above-guidelines sentence, Chief United States District Judge Michael J. Reagan took into consideration Pasley’s criminal history, specifically his “history of violence,” calling it “horrendous.” Pasley has 14 prior felony convictions for crimes including robbery, aggravated robbery, domestic battery, violating an order of protection, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was on supervised release for a prior aggravated robbery when he committed the instant offense. As part of his sentence, Pasley was ordered to make full restitution to the bank. The case was investigated by the Belleville Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation and was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Laura Reppert.

More like this: