Madison County and Macoupin County positive COVID-19 cases continued to increase from Sunday to Monday.

Article continues after sponsor message

Madison County's total number stood at 115 Monday afternoon, while Macoupin County now has 16 positive cases. Jersey has six positive COVID-19 cases and Greene and Calhoun have one apiece. Madison County has had two COVID-19-related deaths.

St. Clair County topped the 200 mark Sunday to Monday and has 202 positive COVID-19 cases with eight deaths.

Throughout the state, coronavirus cases topped 22,000 on Monday and the reported number Monday was 22,025 cases. There has been 794 deaths in Illinois.

More like this: