Madison County and Macoupin County positive COVID-19 cases continued to increase from Sunday to Monday.

Madison County's total number stood at 115 Monday afternoon, while Macoupin County now has 16 positive cases. Jersey has six positive COVID-19 cases and Greene and Calhoun have one apiece. Madison County has had two COVID-19-related deaths.

St. Clair County topped the 200 mark Sunday to Monday and has 202 positive COVID-19 cases with eight deaths.

Throughout the state, coronavirus cases topped 22,000 on Monday and the reported number Monday was 22,025 cases. There has been 794 deaths in Illinois.

