EDWARDSVILLE/SPRINGFIELD - Madison County positive coronavirus cases were listed at 255 on Thursday, an increase of 24 from the previous day's (231).

Edwardsville jumped to 68 positive cases Thursday in stats released on the Madison County Health Department page from 57 on Wednesday. Alton remained second in Madison County, increasing by one case to 39 from 38. Granite City ties Alton with 39 cases and Collinsville has 19 cases. The Edwardsville rise appears tied to an increase in testing in that area, but more will be released on that on Friday, the Madison County Health Department said Thursday afternoon.

Macoupin County positive COVID-19 cases stands at 24 and Jersey increased to 11 cases. Greene County added another case and now has 2 total cases, while Calhoun has 1 case. St. Clair County has 330 positive coronavirus cases and 19 deaths.

Glen Carbon trails the others with 15 cases, then comes Troy with 10 cases.

The remaining Madison County positive coronavirus stats are as follows:

Madison and Highland, 9 cases.

East Alton and Godfrey, 8 cases.

Wood River, 8 cases.

Bethalto, 7 cases.

Venice, 6 cases.

Statewide, IDPH Announces 1,826 New Coronavirus Cases, 123 Deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,826 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 123 additional deaths.

- Boone County: 1 male 80s

- Champaign County: 1 male 90s

- Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 male 30s, 2 females 40s, 1 male 40s, 3 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 9 females 70s, 13 males 70s, 8 females 80s, 8 males 80s, 10 females 90s, 2 males 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 4 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 2 females 90s

- Fayette County: 1 female 90s

- Jackson County: 1 female 70s

- Kane County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

- Kankakee County: 1 female 80s, 4 males 80s

- Kendall County: 1 male 70s

- Lake County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 male 100+

- McHenry County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

- Sangamon County: 1male 70s

- Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 males 90s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 36,934 cases, including 1,688 deaths, in 96 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered.

