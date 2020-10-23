MADISON COUNTY - Every Madison County elected Office is being contested this election. The election is on November 3.

In this election, Madison County will have a new Auditor Rick Faccin has decided not to run again. Faccin was elected in 2002 as Auditor. Democratic candidate Joe Silkwood will face off against Republican candidate David Michael.

Silkwood is the Mayor of East Alton and Michael is a CPA and on the Madison County Board representing District 4.

Also, Madison County will elect a new Circuit Clerk, Mark Von Nida has decided not to run for a new term. Democratic candidate Amy Gabriel will face off against Republican candidate Tom McRae. Gabriel served as a prosecutor at the Madison County State's Attorney's Office and now an Associate Attorney with the Gori Julian law firm in Edwardsville. McRae is a Madison County Board for District 14.

Tom Gibbons has decided to run for judge in the third judicial court. Gibbons is challenged by Amy Maher in that race. Gibbons is not running in the State's Attorney's race and it is a match-up between Crystal Uhe and Tom Haine. Uhe is a Democrat and Haine is a Republican. Uhe is now the First Assistant State’s Attorney under Gibbons. Haine is a criminal prosecutor for the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General's Corps and as a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney.

Democratic incumbent Steve Nonn will face off against Republican candidate Adam Micun for Madison County Coroner. Nonn has been Coroner since 2000. He retired from the Madison County Sheriff’s Department after 26 years. Micun spent 20 years in the oil and gas industry as an expert in health, safety, and environmental regulations.

Democratic challenger Bob Daiber will face off against Republican incumbent Kurt Prenzler for Madison County Board Chairman. Prenzler is a CPA and former Madison County Treasurer. Daiber was the former Regional Superintendent of Schools in Madison County.

