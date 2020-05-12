Madison County Votes 26-2 to Lift Gov. Pritzker's 'Stay-at-Home Order' Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Health Board members voted "yes" Tuesday night on opening up Madison County. The Madison County Board is also the board governing the Madison County Health Board, which is not common throughout the state. The vote was 26-2 in favor of the proposal. The proposal that was approved lifted the “stay-at-home order” in Madison County and businesses, churches or others that want to reopen would have to send a detailed plan to the Madison County Health Board on how to reopen in safe fashion. Below is a recommendation the county board came up with on opening up Madison County there are four phases to this plan. As of Tuesday afternoon, the county reported 446 confirmed coronavirus cases and 33 deaths. PHASE 1 (estimated May 13 – May 27, 2020) Nonessential travel may resume. Avoid social gatherings of 10 or more people. Retail business may open with a 25% occupancy. Restaurants/Bars may continue to prepare and serve food for off-premise consumption while serving through means such as in-house delivery, third-party delivery, drive-through service and curbside pick-up. Additionally, patrons may be seated dining at a rate of 25% occupancy. Personal Care Providers (such as hair, nail, massage, etc.) may reopen. When possible limit customers by appointment only. Professional Services (such as banking, accounting) may reopen. When possible limit customers by appointment only. While the Madison County Board of Health recognizes the constitutional limitation we have to regulate attendance and religious freedom, churches and other places of worship may open with a 50% occupancy. Childcare facilities may reopen. All food preparation surfaces, handles, knobs and common surfaces shall be sanitized before and after each use. Continual cleaning of surfaces used by employees and children is encouraged. Gyms, exercise facilities and other indoor recreation spaces may reopen at 25% occupancy. Equipment should be maintained according to local health department guidelines. Public parks, golf courses, campgrounds, athletic fields, swimming pools and other outdoor recreation spaces may reopen. Distancing between family members is at their discretion. Golf carts can have an occupancy of two people or more if designed for extra passengers. It is suggested that one bring sanitizing wipes for common items (items open to use by all visitors such as playground equipment). The bleacher section must follow social distancing guidelines. Personal seating may be used, but social distancing guidelines must be maintained. Article continues after sponsor message Theatres, museums and bowling alleys may reopen at 25% occupancy. PHASE 2 (estimated May 28 - June 12, 2020) If after 14 days of following the Phase 1 guidelines, and Madison County Health Department assessment of COVID19 cases presenting for hospitalization remain sufficiently below the hospitals ability to treat the cases, the following practices shall be in place in addition to the above stated openings: Avoid social gatherings of 50 or more people. Retail business may open with a 50% occupancy. Restaurants/Bars may continue to prepare and serve food for off-premise consumption while serving through means such as in-house delivery, third-party delivery, drive-through service and curbside pick-up. Additionally, patrons may be seated dining at a rate of 50% occupancy Churches and other places of worship may open with a 75% occupancy. Concessions at athletic events may be reopened. PHASE 3 (estimated June 13 - June 27, 2020) If after 14 days of following the Phase 2 guidelines, and Madison County Health Department assessment of COVID19 cases presenting for hospitalization remain sufficiently below the hospitals ability to treat the cases, the following practices shall be in place in addition to the above stated openings: Avoid social gatherings of 150 or more people. Retail business may open with a 75% occupancy. Restaurants/Bars may continue to prepare and serve food for off-premise consumption while serving through means such as in-house delivery, third-party delivery, drive-through service and curbside pick-up. Additionally, patrons may be seated dining at a rate of 75% occupancy. Churches and other places of worship may open with a 100% occupancy. PHASE 4 (estimated June 27, 2020) If after 14 days of following the Phase 3 guidelines, and Madison County Health Department assessment of COVID19 cases presenting for hospitalization remain sufficiently below the hospitals ability to treat the cases, the following practices shall be in place in addition to the above listed openings: Open Madison County completely as long as data evaluation suggests it continues to be safe. These recommendations may change if data suggests a reevaluation is warranted. As long as there is not a vaccine or permanent cure for COVID-19, it's recommended all residents follow CDC guidelines and continue to take all reasonable precautions to protect themselves and others to minimize the spread of this virus.