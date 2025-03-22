EDWARDSVILLE/ALTON – Madison County recorded an unemployment rate of 4.0 percent in January 2025 from 4.7 percent a year ago in stats released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (DES).

Jersey also dropped from 4.8 percent to 4.1 percent, Macoupin County stood at 5.0 percent from 5.5 percent a year ago. Greene County had a 4.5 percent rate compared to January 2024 of 5.0 percent a year ago and Calhoun County had a 5.0 percent rate compared to 5.7 percent in 2024.

Alton’s unemployment rate dropped significantly from 5.7 percent to 4.5 percent and Edwardsville recorded the best rate in the region from 3.6 percent in January 2024 to 3.0 percent in 2025.

Statewide, the rate stood solid at 5.0 percent in January 2025 from 5.2 percent in January 2024.

Over the year, the unemployment rate decreased in eleven metro areas and increased in one for the year ending January 2025, according to data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (DES). Over the year, total nonfarm jobs increased in six metropolitan areas, decreased in five, and was unchanged in one.

“As unemployment decreased over the last year in most metro areas and payroll remains steady, Illinois continues to prioritize region-specific support for jobseekers through local workforce partners,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar.

