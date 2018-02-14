EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser is reminding taxpayers that the last day to pay before the county’s annual delinquent tax sale is Friday- Feb. 16th.

“If you still have unpaid real estate taxes, the last day to pay will be Feb. 16th,” Slusser said. “Payment must be physically received in our office by that date. The Treasurer’s office is open for business from 8:30AM-4:30PM, Monday-Friday.”

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

On Tuesday, Feb. 20th Madison County will hold their annual delinquent tax sale which is responsible for collecting all past due taxes.

Property owners who did not receive a property tax bill should call the Treasurer’s Office. Per Illinois law, regardless of whether a tax bill is received or not, a taxpayer is still responsible for paying the property taxes.

More like this:

Candidate Filing Begins For 2026 Primary Elections
4 days ago
Organizations Explain Tax Incentives for Historic Building Renovations
Oct 10, 2025
Historic Property Rehabilitation Incentives Workshop Set In Alton On Oct. 8, 2025  
Oct 3, 2025
Budzinski Slams Republican Healthcare Crisis During Hearing, Urges Deal to Reopen Government
Oct 9, 2025
Durbin, Duckworth, Illinois Delegation Seek Answers From Health Insurance Companies About Cost Of Republicans’ Inaction On Extending ACA Tax Credits
Oct 15, 2025

 