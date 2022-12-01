EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser is reminding taxpayers that the final installment of their tax bill is coming due.

“With the due date quickly approaching, I want to remind everyone that the fourth and final tax installment will be due Wed, Dec. 7,” Slusser said. “Remember, there are many ways to pay including the option of paying by phone at 1-844-919-4300.”

Slusser reminds taxpayers of payment options: at one of the participating collector banks or credit unions throughout the county, by mail, through your financial institution’s online bill pay service, the Treasurer’s website at www.madcotreasurer.org, or in person at the Treasurer’s Office in Edwardsville.

“No penalty will be applied for payments mailed and postmarked by the due date,” he said. “I would encourage taxpayers to take a payment inside the post office to have it postmarked if they are planning to mail it on the actual due date. Mail collected from drop boxes is often not locally postmarked, but sent to a distribution center in St. Louis, which can take an extra day.”

“Although the Treasurer’s office serves as the county’s tax collector, it’s important to remember that the Treasurer’s office doesn’t determine the amount that is billed,” Slusser said. “Property tax bills are determined by four factors — the assessment, the equalization factor or ‘multiplier,’ the tax rate and any exemptions.”

Each year taxpayers receive a bill that includes information indicating exactly where their tax dollars are allocated, upcoming due dates and available payment options.

For more information or questions contact the Treasurer’s Office at (618) 692-6260

