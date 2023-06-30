EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser is reminding taxpayers that the first installment of their tax bill is coming due.

“With the holiday weekend approaching I want to remind everyone that the first of four tax installments will be due July 6,” Slusser said. “The Treasurer’s office is open for business Mon-Fri from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., but will be closed for Independence Day on Tues July 4.

Slusser reminds taxpayers of all payment options: at one of the participating collector banks or credit unions throughout the county, by mail, through your financial institution’s online bill pay service, the Treasurer’s website at www.madcotreasurer.org, by phone at 1-844-919-4300, or in person at the Treasurer’s Office in Edwardsville. If paid by mail, letters must be postmarked on or before July 6.

“No penalty will be applied for payments mailed and postmarked by the due date,” Slusser said. “I would encourage taxpayers to take a payment inside the post office to have it postmarked if they are planning to mail it on the actual due date. Mail collected from drop boxes is often not locally postmarked, but sent to a distribution center in St. Louis, which can take an extra day.”

“Although the Treasurer’s office serves as the county’s tax collector, it’s important to remember that the Treasurer’s office doesn’t determine the amount that is billed,” Slusser said. Property tax bills are determined by four factors — the assessment, the equalization factor or ‘multiplier,’ the tax rate and any exemptions.”

Each year taxpayers receive a bill which includes information indicating exactly where their tax dollars are allocated, upcoming due dates, and available payment options.

For more information or questions contact the Treasurer’s Office at (618) 692-6260.

