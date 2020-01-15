CHAMPAIGN — Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser recently graduated the University of Illinois Extension 2019 Leadership Academy for local government officials.

The announcement came from Anne Silvis, program leader/assistant dean of community and economic development for the University of Illinois Extension, and United Counties Council President David Meyer.

“This was an intensive study,” Slusser said. “The University of Illinois and United Counties Council worked hard to structure a vigorous program designed to bring a fresh perspective to county leadership.”

The Leadership Academy, a joint venture of UCC Illinois and U of I Extension, is a comprehensive leadership development program designed for county officials. This program of study has a central focus on critical thinking, problem solving, communications, planning, self-assessment, and change.

Each element of study shares a rigor comparable to courses offered through University of Illinois.

The curriculum is designed for county officials who want to explore new ideas and learn practical methods that are relevant to current issues, challenges, and opportunities across Illinois. Numerous topics including data-driven decision making, parliamentary procedure, crisis communications, leadership fundamentals, fiscal management, economic development, and ethical considerations were all covered under the coursework.

“County treasurers who participated in the academy provided an inside look at the complex and critically important operations of the office,” Silvis said. “Treasurer Slusser helped organize the panel, and the information was timely and relevant. I very much appreciate the leadership that Chris and the other treasurers assumed to share this information with the leadership academy.”

This marks the 14th year for such an event and the next class is expected to graduate in late 2020. Those who graduate are invited to a ceremony held each year at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum in Springfield.

