EDWARDSVILLE -Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser says Jennifer Korte is the candidate who will best represent Madison County voters and Madison County values in the race for State Representative in the 112th District.

“What I like about Jennifer Korte is she is authentic,” Slusser said. “She does not just repeat scripted talking points. She is sincere in her beliefs, and she genuinely wants to serve the people of the 112th District. She got involved in advocating for kids during the pandemic arguing in favor of in-person learning against mask mandates and against woke curriculum in our schools. She has strong family ties to the District. She is one of us fighting for us. Jennifer Korte has my full support. On June 28th, I urge voters to send a message to corrupt, career politicians in Springfield by voting for my friend Jennifer Korte.”

Korte said she is honored to have Slusser’s support.

“Chris is a true public servant who takes his job and responsibilities as Treasurer seriously,” Korte said. “I am grateful for his support and for all he has done to help me in my campaign. I look forward to being the voice of the 112th District in Springfield and to working with elected officials like Chris Slusser on behalf of Metro East residents.”

Jennifer Korte is running as a Republican in the 112th District. The Primary Election is June 28, 2022. To learn more about Jennifer’s campaign, visit https://jenniferkorte.com/.

