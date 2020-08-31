Madison County Tops 4,000 Positive COVID-19 Cases, Latest Positivity Rate Is 11.54 Percent For Three Days
SPRINGFIELD – Madison County topped the 4,000-mark in positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday with 4,040 and 98 deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health said on Monday.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
There were 65 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Madison County on Sunday.
The positivity rate in the county has lowered but still remains at a high point on Sunday at 12.67 percent, with a three-day average of 11.54 percent. The seven-day average is 12.04 percent and the 10-day average is 11.28 percent.
The positivity rate is the percentage of all coronavirus tests performed that are actually positive, or: (positive tests)/(total tests) x 100 percent. This rating helps public health officials answer questions such as: What is the current level of COVID-19 transmission in the community and are we testing enough based on the number of people who are getting infected?
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,668 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 7 additional confirmed deaths.
The IDPH statewide synopsis of COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours is as follows:
Bureau County: 1 male 40s
Cook County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
Lake County: 1 female 70s
Perry County: 1 male 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 235,023 cases, including 8,026 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
This is a breakdown of the Total Positive COVID-19 Cases in Area Cities:
Granite City - 616 total positive COVID-19 cases
Alton - 586 total cases
Edwardsville - 510 total cases
Collinsville - 442 total cases
Fairview Heights - 348 total cases
Belleville - 331 total cases
Godfrey - 252 total cases
Highland - 240 total cases
Troy - 180 total cases
Bethalto - 170 total cases
Jerseyville - 162 total cases
Wood River - 129 total cases
East St. Louis - 127 total cases
Maryville - 89 total cases
East Alton - 78 total cases
White Hall - 37 total cases
Grafton - 26 total cases
Greenfield - 10 total cases
Carrollton - 9 total cases
Hardin - 6 total cases
Area Counties - Total Positive COVID-19 Cases, Plus Deaths
St. Clair County - 5,264 total positive COVID-19 cases and 170 deaths
Macoupin County - 349 total cases and 3 deaths
Jersey County - 276 total cases and 6 deaths
Greene County - 115 total cases and 1 death
Calhoun County - 26 total cases and no deaths
For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
More like this: