EDWARDSVILLE — A swearing-in ceremony for newly elected Madison County officials will be held virtually on Tuesday.

Madison County had to nix its traditional celebratory inaugural events due to COVID-19, however the ceremonies will be broadcast live on the county’s social media platform, Twitch at https://www.twitch.tv/madisoncountyiL.

“While we would love to celebrate our victories together this isn’t the time for us to do that,” Chairman Kurt Prenzler said. Prenzler was elected on Nov. 3 to his second term.

Rather than holding a large public gathering in the boardroom, those being sworn in will hold a socially distanced ceremony with family in the atrium of the Administration Building every 30 minutes. Auditor David Michael will be the first official sworn in at 10 a.m., followed by Circuit Clerk Tom McRae, State’s Attorney Tom Haine and Prenzler.

Coroner Stephen P. Nonn, who was elected to his sixth term, will hold a private swearing in ceremony.

