WOOD RIVER — Madison County will hold a vehicle surplus sale on Saturday at Sheriff’s Office.

The auction, which will start at 9 a.m., Sept. 17, at 405 Randall St. Edwardsville, to sell six retired sheriff's office vehicles —two Ford Explorers; three Chevrolet Impalas, Chevrolet Impala, and a Ford Expedition. The vehicles will be sold to the highest bidder.

The public can also view vehicles and submit bids online at www.legacysells4u.hibid.com until 8 p.m., Friday. Live bidding resumes on Saturday.

Criteria for designating items as surplus includes evaluating their condition, mileage and age of the vehicle.

“By auctioning unused property, we generate revenue for the county and encourage fiscal responsibility,” Chairman Kurt Prenzler said.

The county tries to recycle or re-use equipment and materials no longer needed by its county departments before disposing of them. The county initiated a program 16 years ago to sell vehicles to governmental entities for $1 after they taking them out of service due to high mileage or age.

“When it comes time to surplus a vehicle, the county makes an assessment of the vehicle to determine the best course of action for when and how to remarket it,” Purchasing Director Linda Ogden said.

Ogden said when using a local auction company to handle the entire process, it eliminates the need for the county to allot staff time to oversee the auction. Legacy Realty & Auction is managing the county sale.

“The auctioneer handles everything,” she said.

