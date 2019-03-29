WOOD RIVER — Madison County collaborated with a local Chamber of Commerce to create a video to assist job seekers in learning about soft skills needed for employment.

The Employment and Training Department and Chamber of Commerce of Southwestern Madison County put together the video “Building Blocks for Success: Your Choices, Your Career, Your Future.”

“The video features business and education leaders from the area discussing the importance of soft skills,” Director of Employment and Training Tony Fuhrmann said.

Fuhrmann said Employment and Training hears from employers that job seekers do not possess the soft or applied skills needed to be successful employees. He said soft skills are things like showing up to work on time, communication, teamwork, etc.

The video shows the importance of soft skills to individuals obtaining employment, retaining employment and succeeding in their employment.

“There is a need for employees who show up to work to actually work when they are on the clock,” Rosemarie Brown, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce of Southwestern Madison County, said. “This need is what led to cooperation from business leaders to let potential employees know what they need to do to get and keep a job.”

Brown said 14 leaders agreed to be a part of the video production. She said those featured in the video were given a template to follow, however most spoke in their own words about the importance of soft skills in the workplace.

Research shows that soft skills for those already in the workforce include critical thinking/problem solving, leadership, professionalism/work ethic, teamwork/collaboration and adaptability/flexibility.

Fuhrmann said the hope is that the video will become part of the learning process as future workers prepare for not only technical knowledge, but also the soft skills they will need to succeed.

“We try to work with employers to understand their workforce needs, then provide potential employees with that information,” Sarah Lorio, work-based learning coordinator for Employment and Training, said.

Lorio works hand in hand with employers throughout the county.

“Knowing soft skills is critical preparation toward employment,” Lorio said.

The video premiered during the annual National Association of Workforce Boards (NAWB) conference in Washington DC on March 24 & 25. More than 1,500 workforce development and business professionals attended the conference.

Ron Painter, president of NAWB introduced the video. He said the lack of soft skills is a nationwide issue affecting workforce in all areas of the country.

The video will be available in April for distribution. Anyone interested in obtaining a copy can contact Fuhrmann at awfuhrmann@co.madison.il.us or visit www.co.madison.il.us/departments/employment_and_training/index.php to watch.

Chairman Kurt Prenzler said this is yet another example of how business and government partner to help meet the needs of its residents — both employers and employees.

Photo cutline: left to right

Sarah Lorio, Work-Based Learning Coordinator, Ron Painter, president of National Association of Workforce Boards, and Director of Employment and Training Tony Fuhrmann at the annual NAWB conference in Washington D.C.

