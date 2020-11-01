The Planning and Development Department will provide two (2) locations for residents to drop off their election yard signs for recycling. Recycling containers will be available from Wednesday, November 3rd through Sunday, November 8th at SIUE in Parking Lot P-8, located on North Research Dr. in Edwardsville and at Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey in the Security Parking Lot at the campus’ north entrance.

Only corrugated plastic signs yard signs are accepted. The plastic sign must be separated from the metal base, then each component should be deposited into its respective container.

“In order to ensure a successful program, we’re asking everyone involved to please follow the guidelines by using the containers for yard signs only and by placing their materials in the proper containers”, Andi Yancey, the resource management coordinator with Planning and Development, said.

Yancey said residents planning to use the containers are encouraged to bring not only their signs, but their friends’ and neighbors’ as well.

This collection is part of Madison County Planning and Development’s ongoing efforts to ensure residents have access to responsible waste disposal and recycling options. Funding for this event comes from the county’s landfill tipping fees.

For more information about the event contact the Madison County Recycling Hotline at 618-296-6647 or email sustainability@co.madison.il.us

