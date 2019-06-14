EDWARDSVILLE — Area organizations are coming together to host a Pet Fair for senior citizens later this month.

Madison County TRIAD and Madison County Animal Care and Control are joining to put on the event that will include animal rescue groups, non-profits and vendors. The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, June 29 at the Madison County Wood River Facility (former Wood River Township Hospital), 101 Edwardsville Road.

Madison County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Kris Tharp said TRIAD and its partners recognize the importance of providing resources to the community and ensuring senior pet owners are able to provide for their animals.

“It is important to remember that many of our senior citizens are living on fixed incomes and they sometimes struggle with acquiring some of the basic necessities required for pet ownership,” Tharp said. “Although we are targeting our senior citizen’s in the area who may struggle with getting their pet basic medical attention, food and accessories, it is important to note this event is open to all ages and free of charge.“

The fair will host different agencies and vendors that will provide information to pet owners. Animal Care and Control will offer rabies vaccinations for $10 and microchipping for $15.

Those attending the fair will include: Catty Shack of Hamel; The Dogs House of Edwardsville; Got Your Six Support Dogs of Collinsville; Unleased of Troy; Whisker Bones of Edwardsville; Jays Dog Service , Metro East Humane Society of Edwardsville, Riverbend Pet Food Pantry of Godfrey; and SNIP Alliance.

Both dogs and cats will be available for adoption. The event will also include pet retail and bakery items as well as games for those who bring their pets including a dog pie-eating contest.

Animal Care and Control Manager Katherine Conder said there will giveaways as well as a basket raffle. She said anyone wishing to donate can do so by contacting her at keconder@co.madison.il.us.

“It will be a fun day to enjoy our community, our pets, and our service providers who all make Madison County a wonderful place to live,” Tharp said.

