Madison County To Hold Annual Township Assessors Meeting
EDWARDSVILLE — The Madison County Chief Assessment Office is set to hold its annual township assessors meeting this month.
Chief Assessment Official Joe Dauderman said the annual assembly for the 2021 township assessors meeting will be held at 10. a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 15 via GoToMeeting. The purpose of the meeting is for consultation and instruction to ensure uniformity of the township assessor’s functions, Dauderman said
The meeting is open to the public. Visit https://twitch.tv/madisoncountyil to listen.
