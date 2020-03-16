EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County officials are working with the state of Illinois to help displaced workers file unemployment benefits.

Chairman Kurt Prenzler said that the county wants to help in the current temporary economic slowdown due to the situation with coronavirus, or COVID-19, and help individuals who have been displaced apply for their unemployment benefits.

“We are working with our state partners to provide services to those displaced by the current situation,” Director of Employment and Training Tony Fuhrmann said. “Applying for unemployment benefits is fast and easy process online.”

The One-Stop Center located at 101 East Edwardsville Road, Suite 1302, Wood River has computers available to use to apply for Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits.

“We advise the public call ahead to insure that the office is open and computer terminals are available,” Fuhrmann said.

On Wednesday, March 11, Gov. J.B.Pritzker, in coordination with the Illinois Department of Employment Security, announced that they would be filing emergency rules to help families impacted by shutdowns due to COVID-19 in the state (for full statement please see: https://www2.illinois.gov/ides/Pages/default.aspx).

Anyone who thinks they may be eligible for unemployment benefits can file a claim online at www.ides.illinois.gov. Individuals who have questions about their unemployment benefits, or who need assistance filing should call 1(800) 244-5631 or 1(312) 338-4337.

Those still needing help should visit their closest State IDES office — 4519 W. Main Street

Belleville or 1300 S. Ninth Street, Springfield.

“We are confident in the counties ability to help individuals access and successfully complete their applications for unemployment benefit,” Prenzler said.

