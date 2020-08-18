EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County board members on Monday voted to freeze pay increases for all non-bargaining unit employees.

The Personnel Committee unanimously voted to rescind the 2.25 percent cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increase that was set on Dec. 1, 2019. The County Board will vote on the wage freeze Wednesday.

Chairman Kurt Prenzler said that as the administration begins working on the FY 2021 budget, it is looking for cost saving measures that would have the least impact on county services.

“Since the start of the COVID crisis, the county has experienced a revenue shortfall,” Prenzler said. “Our sales tax revenues and fees are down.”

As the county enters into negotiations with its nine bargaining units (unions) this year, it will also be making the same COLA freeze request.

The total savings will account for around $1 million of the county’s spending plan. The freeze will be for both full- and part-time positions, which includes 362 non-union employees and 579 union employees.

County Board member and Personnel Committee Chair Erica Harriss said the decision for the freeze was not easy, but it is better than the alternative.

“Despite an unprecedented revenue shortfall during this time, responsible fiscal management has afforded the county the ability to avoid employee layoffs,” Harriss said.

To view the current collective bargaining agreements or a list of employees/salaries, visit the county’s website at www.co.madison.il.us and go to the tab, Government > Government Transparency > Collective Bargaining Agreements or > Human Resources.

