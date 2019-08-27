EDWARDSVILLE —Chairman Kurt Prenzler announced that flags at Madison County buildings will be flown at half-staff to honor Illinois State Tropper, Nicholas Hopkins.

Hopkins,33, of Waterloo, died Friday night from a shooting injury he sustained while trying to execute a search warrant earlier that day at a home in East St. Louis.

The flag will be flown at half-staff until sunset on Sept. 1 in honor of Hopkins, who was a 10-year veteran of the state police.