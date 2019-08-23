EDWARSDSVILLE — Madison County will close a portion of Seiler Road next month as construction starts for $2.3 million in road improvements.

“The construction phase of Seiler Road will start Tuesday, Sept. 3,” County Engineer Mark Gvillo said.

Gvillo said Stutz Excavating, Inc. of Alton would begin the reconstruction of Seiler Road from Humbert Road to Wenzel Road. The project will include storm drainage improvements, hot-mix asphalt pavement along with other necessary work.

The County Board voted in January to award the contract to Stutz, who submitted the lowest of eight bids.

Gvillo said earlier this year the trees were cleared, as well as the majority of utility lines — electric, cable and telephone — relocated. All utility relocations are expected to be complete in early September, he said.

“The road be closed to through traffic until the reconstruction is complete,” Gvillo said.

Gvillo said construction is expected to last until the end of the year and the timeframe would be dependent on weather as well.

County Board member Tom McRae of Bethalto and chair of the Transportation Committee said he is pleased work is finally starting.

“There are a lot of residents who travel along Seiler Road,” McRae said. “The improvements are a long time coming.”

County Board member Mike Walters of Godfrey agreed.

“It will be a much safer road once construction is complete,” Walters said.

