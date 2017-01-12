EDWARDSVILLE — Due to severe weather conditions expected on Friday, Madison County will close its offices.

“The National Weather Service is predicting an ice storm to strike (Friday) and continue throughout the day and we want to make sure our employees and the public stays safe,” Madison County Chairman Kurt Prenzler said.

Prenzler and Madison County Chief Judge David Hylla decided to close the county facilities, which includes the courts, administration building, health department and various other departments.

Emergency Management Agency Director Larry Ringering said the county was caught off guard when an ice storm struck last month, but this time the county is prepared.

“We are more on the ball,” Ringering said. “We don’t know yet how treacherous it will be, but we do know the winds are not expected to be as severe.”

Ringering said it’s expected to start raining in the early hours Friday and by noon it will turn to ice. He said the temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s and there could be some power outages.

He said the county as well as many municipalities are pre-treating the roads.

“We know this will not prevent people from getting out, but if someone doesn’t need to then we advise them to stay home,” Ringering said.

Prenzler said the storm in December hit just as employees were leaving work, which made the commute home for many tough.

“We are putting the safety of everyone first,” he said. “Also, those with children will not have to make alternative arrangements for them since they will be home as well.”