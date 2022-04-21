EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County is awarding $1.05 million in funding for various park and recreational projects in communities throughout the county.

The County Board approved $1,058,411 in Park Enhancement Program (PEP) grant funding Wednesday night.

The PEP grants range between $15,000 and $107,000 and include funds for projects such as, ADA improvements, pickleball courts, Playground equipment, fencing, bike/pedestrian trail, landscaping, sporting equipment, lighting, bottle filling station, picnic shelter renovations, restroom renovations, mowers and more. The funding will be combined with city, village, township and park district funds to finance the projects.

Chairman Kurt Prenzler said the PEP program is successful thanks to the taxpayers. He said voters approved a 1/10th of one percent sales tax in 2000 under the Illinois Metro-East Park and Recreation District Act and Madison County’s Community Development Department administers the PEP funding through Madison County Park and Recreation Grant Commission.

“Since its establishment the funds have been used to improve parks and recreational facilities across the county,” Prenzler said.

In the program’s 22 years, municipalities, townships and park districts received more than $24 million in funding. The grants can be applied for on an annual basis.

The program benefits taxpayers countywide with its vast network of parks and recreational facilities.

Prenzler said not only do residents enjoy the amenities at parks and recreational facilities but so do the people who come to visit.

“This helps contribute toward the county’s economic development,” he said. “It enhances the quality of life throughout the county.”

