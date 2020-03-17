EDWARDSVILLE — The Madison County State's Attorney's Office made an announcement today that as of March 17, 2020, it will be operating with essential staff only due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state's attorney's office said per court order filed by the Chief Judge’s Office, all case management and status dockets, all Tuesday IV-D (child support) dockets, all DUI and DVAC compliance dockets, all Probate and Landlord-Tenant cases, all Petitions to Revoke and Bond Preliminary hearings, all Traffic appearance dockets, and all civil and criminal motion dockets or settings that are scheduled for the next 30 days are to be continued by the assigned judges.

"The court will continue to conduct hearings on essential or timely matters if the presentment of a motion or petition cannot be conducted remotely by email, video or telephonic means," the state's attorney's office said. "Individuals who wish to file an order of protection should visit the Madison County Law Library located in the basement of the Madison County Courthouse, 155 North Main Street, Edwardsville, where they will be able to find forms.

"The State’s Attorney’s Office will continue to work daily with law enforcement departments for criminal felony warrants. If the public needs immediate assistance from our office, please call our office line (618) 296-5354 and leave a voicemail with a name, phone number, and a brief message to allow the office to forward the request to the correct department."

