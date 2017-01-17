James LopesEDWARDSVILLE – Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons announced that Tuesday afternoon, attorneys from the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office Children’s Justice Division will begin a trial against James Lopes to have him declared Sexually Dangerous.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The ruling of Sexually Dangerous would allow the State’s Attorney’s office to have Lopes committed indefinitely – possibly even for life.

Article continues after sponsor message

To prove their case, prosecutors have been required to bring in witnesses from Oregon to testify about an incident in 2012. Other witnesses also include two independent mental health experts who evaluated Lopes to determine whether or not he meets the state standards for a declaration of Sexually Dangerous.

Jury selection began this afternoon, with evidence to be presented on Wednesday. The case is being tried by Assistant State’s Attorneys Kathleen Nolan and Alison Foley. Nolan is Chief of the Children’s Justice Division. Lopes has remained in custody at the Madison County Jail since his arrest by Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies in April of 2016.

“I want to thank the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and our Children’s Justice Division for their diligent work on this case. Together, we will do everything in our power to keep our community safe by keeping this individual off the streets and away from our children.,” said State’s Attorney Gibbons.

 

More like this:

Haine Announces 30-Year Prison Sentence For Defendant Convicted Of Alton Murder
Mar 19, 2025
Carlyle Man Sentenced to 100 Years for Child Sexual Abuse
Mar 31, 2025
Haine Announces 18-Year Prison Term For Former Teacher Convicted Of Sexual Abuse
Oct 31, 2024
Early-Career Prosecutors Secure Jury Trial conviction In Aggravated Assault Case
Mar 19, 2025
Haine Announces Verdict Finding Man to be Sexually Dangerous Person
Sep 11, 2024

 