JERSEYVILLE - Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons this week released a statement on the sentencing of Roger Carroll. Carroll received 65 years for killing Bonnie Woodward.

“After watching Bonnie Woodward’s family wait over a decade for justice, it is such a great relief to finally see that vicious murderer sentenced to prison for so many decades. It was an honor for the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office to be allowed to assist State’s Attorney Goetten and his team in this prosecution. When Bonnie went missing, we lost one of our own, and our whole community shared Bonnie’s family’s suffering over those eight long years. Thanks to our Cold Case Unit, working in cooperation with the Jersey County State’s Attorney, our Sheriffs, and local law enforcement in both Madison and Jersey counties, we never lost hope and never abandoned our calling to keep searching for her. That’s the kind of dedication the people of Madison County have come to expect from our law enforcement and prosecutors, and why they have so much to be proud of in the work of First Assistant State’s Attorney Crystal Uhe for securing this victory and justice for Bonnie, her loved ones and for our entire region. This case is one for the ages.”

Uhe recognized the decades of work on the case stating, “This lengthy sentence is a result of the relentless pursuit for the truth by the Alton Police Department and the Illinois State Police.” The defendant will spend the remainder of his life in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

