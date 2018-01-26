SOUTH ROXANA - The Madison County State's Attorney's Office today issued a warrant for the arrest of a man after an incident at 9:16 a.m. on Dec. 26, 2017, in South Roxana.

South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said South Roxana Police responded to the 100 block of Ohio Avenue in South Roxana on that December date in reference to a domestic disturbance between two brothers.

Coles said the officer recovered a pistol from the residence where David Stanfield had allegedly pulled out the weapon during the disturbance against his brother. A records check on David Stanfield revealed he was a convicted felon from a previous conviction in Morgan County for reckless discharge of a firearm. Stanfield was taken into custody for the incident.

The Madison County State's Attorney's Office issued a warrant for Stanfield's arrest today for unlawful possession of weapons by felon. Since the incident, Stanfield had been released and is currently wanted for the outstanding warrant with a $40,000 bond.

