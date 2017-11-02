EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons has announced the winners in his Seventh Annual Anti-Drug Poster Contest in honor of 2017’s Red Ribbon Week which runs October 23-31, 2017.

Madison County students in grades 3 through 5 submitted posters with this year’s Red Ribbon Week theme “YOUR FUTURE IS KEY, SO STAY DRUG FREE”.

The winning entries will be displayed on the 4th Floor, outside of the State's Attorney's Office, in the County Administration Building. Further, each student winner will also receive a pizza luncheon for their class delivered by State's Attorney Gibbons.

Third, Fourth and Fifth Grade Winners:

Norah Hutchings, Holy Family Catholic School, Granite City Elizabeth Bunker, Holy Family Catholic School, Granite City Ashlyn Porter, Worden Elementary School, Worden.

State’s Attorney Gibbons praised the work of the students and their teachers for participating in this year’s contest.

“I appreciate those teachers who take the time out of their busy schedules to work with their students on this important issue. We had a lot of excellent submissions from our students this year,” said Gibbons.

The Red Ribbon campaign began in support of a murdered DEA agent who was killed in 1985 by drug traffickers. Displaying a red ribbon demonstrates support of a drug-free America. The annual Red Ribbon Campaign, held every October since 1986, is one of the largest drug-prevention campaigns in the country. More information can be found at http://www.nfp.org/.

Along with the winners, other finalists from each grade also have their posters displayed at the County Administration Building. Posters were judged by a committee within the office.

Notice to media will be sent when luncheons are scheduled for the winners.

