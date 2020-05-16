SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Saturday afternoon announced 2,088 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, with 74 additional deaths, including a male in his 90s from Madison County.

Madison County now has 484 positive COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths. There were five new positive COVID-19 cases added Saturday in Madison County. As of Saturday, there were 106 positive COVID-19 cases in Edwardsville, 82 in Alton, 68 in Granite City and 56 in Glen Carbon. Collinsville has 37 cases. Godfrey has 18 cases.

Macoupin County has 41 positive COVID-19 cases and 1 death, Jersey County has 18 cases and 1 death, Greene County has 4 cases and Calhoun County has 1 case. St. Clair County has 783 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 92,457 cases, including 4,129 deaths, in 100 counties in Illinois.

This is a synopsis of deaths reported Saturday in the IDPH report:

- Clinton County: 1 female 60s

- Cook County: 2 males 30s, 2 males 40s, 4 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 7 males 70s, 8 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 2 males 90s, 3 females 100+, 1 male 100+

- DuPage County: 4 females 80s, 2 females 90s

- Jasper County: 1 female 90s

- Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s

- Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 60s

- Madison County: 1 male 90s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

- Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 80s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 70s

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 23,047 specimens for a total of 561,649. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate is 15%.

The Illinois Manteno Veterans’ Home (IVHM) is reporting the passing of a third resident with COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 63 individuals at IVHM have contracted COVID-19, including three cases who have passed away.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths and counties previously reported have changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

